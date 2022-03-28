What's in agreement to build new Buffalo Bills stadium?

It was a long-awaited agreement, and now most details are known about the plan to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that $850 million public funds — the most ever for an NFL stadium — will support the construction of the new $1.4 billion facility in Orchard Park, near the Bills' current stadium. The state will provide $600 million, which will be included in the 2022-23 state budget, and Erie County will contribute $250 million.

According to Hochul, it's the largest construction project in western New York history.

"I went into these negotiations trying to answer three questions — how long can we keep the Bills in Buffalo, how can we make sure this project benefits the hard-working men and women of western New York and how can we get the best deal for taxpayers?" Hochul said.

The answers those questions, and more, are in the news release from Hochul's office announcing the agreement.

Public funding. It was evident from the start that a significant amount of public dollars would be used on the project. The total — $850 million from the state and Erie County — is a record for an NFL stadium.

There has been criticism of that since the Bills' owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, are billionaires. The NFL is also a billion-dollar institution. But that didn't prevent the owners — and the league — from seeking public support. And they got it.

Hochul's office was quick to note that the public financing of the new stadium is actually a smaller share than the amount of taxpayer money used to build the Bills' current stadium. When Highmark Stadium was built in 1973, it was paid for with public funds. The public also funded renovations in 1998 and the construction of the team's training facility.

"This proposal includes just 60.7% public financing, well below other recent NFL stadium deals in comparable markets," Hochul's office wrote in its release, adding that the state's share is 43% of the project.

State-owned stadium. Erie County owns Highmark Stadium, but the new stadium will be under new ownership.

The state will own the new stadium and the surrounding complex, which will then be leased to the Bills. (The terms of the lease weren't fully disclosed.) The state will also take over ownership of Highmark Stadium and the team's practice facilities.

According to the governor's office, the new stadium "can be used for civic purposes, such as, if necessary, vaccination delivery and election operations — as well as in emergencies."

Commitment. The Bills will lease the stadium complex from the state. The initial lease will be for a 30-year period.

While waiting for the new stadium to be built, the Bills will extend its lease to continue playing home games at Highmark Stadium.

Economic driver. The argument for this hefty public financing package is that the Bills are an economic driver. Hochul's office said the Bills generate $27 million a year in direct income, sales and use taxes for New York state, Erie County and the city of Buffalo. Over time, the governor's office says the revenues will grow to more than $1.6 billion over the 30-year lease period.

There is an additional economic impact ($385 million annually) from fans who spend money locally while attending games.

Between the economic impact and tax revenues, Hochul's office says they will "support more than 100% of the public share of the new stadium cost." In short, they are saying that the stadium will pay for itself.

Seating. There will be a minimum of 60,000 seats, but plans also call for a standing room area. The Bills will sell personal seat licenses to season ticket holders.

Construction. The design work for the project will begin immediately — there are reports that NFL executives have already seen renderings of what the new stadium could look like.

The construction phase will create 10,000 jobs. Part of the agreement requires the Bills to negotiate a project labor agreement with the Building and Construction Trades Council. The Bills must also agree to a community benefits agreement.

The decision to mandate a project labor agreement was criticized by Associated Builders and Contractors Empire State Chapter, which accused the Bills owners and NFL of turning their backs on fans by excluding those in the construction industry who aren't affiliated with unions.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

