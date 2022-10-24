What's on the ballot in Cayuga County: Statewide seats, race for Congress and more

It's a busy election year, with statewide races and congressional campaigns receiving the most attention.

But in Cayuga County, there is an important proposition, county-wide races and even some town-level offices to fill.

Statewide races

In the race for governor, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her running mate, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, face Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, a Long Island congressman, and his running mate, Alison Esposito, a former deputy inspector with the New York Police Department. Hochul and Delgado will also appear on the Working Families line, while Zeldin and Esposito have the Conservative line.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat, is seeking reelection against Republican challenger Paul Rodriguez, a financial expert with experience working for Wall Street firms. DiNapoli is also running on the Working Families line. Rodriguez is on the Conservative line.

State Attorney General Letitia James is hoping to win a second term as the state's top law enforcement officer. She has the Democratic and Working Families lines against Michael Henry, a New York City attorney who will appear on the Republican and Conservative lines.

For each of the statewide offices, the winner will serve a four-year term.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer is also up for reelection. Schumer, a Democrat, has served as Senate majority leader since 2021. He has represented New York in the Senate since 1999.

Schumer's main opponent is Republican and Conservative candidate Joe Pinion, a political commentator and entrepreneur. An independent candidate, Diane Sare, is also on the ballot.

The winner of the Senate election will serve a six-year term.

Countywide races

Cayuga County was kept whole in congressional and state senate redistricting. The county is in the newly drawn 24th Congressional District and 48th state Senate District.

The 24th district race pits U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, who is on the Republican and Conservative ballot lines, against Democratic challenger Steven Holden. The winner will serve a two-year term in the House of Representatives.

In the 48th district, there are three candidates: State Sen. Rachel May (Democratic and Working Families), Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott (Republican) and Justin Coretti (Conservative). Coretti is an attorney from Owasco. The winner receives a two-year term in the state Senate.

Three county-level offices are also on the ballot, with Republican and Conservative candidates running unopposed. Brittany Grome Antonacci, who serves as acting Cayuga County district attorney, is seeking a full term as the county's top prosecutor. Dr. Adam Duckett is vying for another term as Cayuga County coroner, while Sheriff Brian Schenck is seeking his second term in office. The terms for each office last four years.

Ballot propositions

Voters will need to flip over their ballots to vote on two ballot proposals this year.

The first is a statewide environmental bond act. Voters will be asked if they want to approve the sale of up to $4.2 billion in state bonds to fund environmental projects.

The second is a proposition regarding the future of the Cayuga County Legislature. The proposal calls for reducing the size of the legislature from 15 to 11 seats. The change would take effect at the next local election in 2023.

What else?

Cayuga County has been divided into three state Assembly districts. Voters in the towns of Ira, Sterling and Victory have one candidate on the ballot — Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, a Republican, who is running unopposed in the newly drawn 120th Assembly District.

Voters in the city of Auburn and towns of Brutus, Cato, Conquest, Mentz, Owasco, Sennett and Throop are in the 126th Assembly District. The candidates are Assemblyman John Lemondes, a Republican seeking a second term in the Assembly, and Democratic challenger Bruce MacBain, a former educator.

The towns of Aurelius, Fleming, Genoa, Ledyard, Locke, Montezuma, Moravia, Niles, Scipio, Sempronius, Springport, Summerhill and Venice are in the 131st Assembly District. Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, a Republican, is running unopposed.

Four candidates are running for two seats in the 7th Judicial District, which includes all of Cayuga County. The Democratic candidates are attorneys Maroun Ajaka and Roman Misula. On the Republican side, Yates County Court Judge Jason Cook and attorney James Vazzana are running for the judicial seats.

There are several town-level offices on the ballot across the county.

In Brutus, Republican Justin Lasher is the lone candidate running to fill a vacancy on the town board.

Donna Gilfus, a Republican, is running in Fleming to fill a vacant seat on the town board.

Shannon Armstrong has been cross-endorsed by both major parties in her bid to serve as clerk/collector in Genoa.

In Locke, there is a contested race for highway superintendent. Brian Weir has the backing of the Republican Party, while Jody Lewis is running on the independent Locke Party line.

The town of Mentz needs to fill a vacancy on its town board, but no candidates are on the ballot. Voters can write in a candidate for the board seat.

Multiple town seats are on the ballot for Montezuma voters. David Corey has the Democratic and Republican lines to run for town supervisor. Marie Cronin, a Republican, is running for town clerk. Cary Eldridge, a Democrat, is the lone town justice candidate. There are no candidates to fill the vacant highway superintendent seat, but voters can write in someone for the position.

Kathleen Wilde, a Republican, is the lone candidate for clerk/collector in the town of Springport.

Two candidates are vying to fill one vacancy on the town board in Throop. Donna Adams has the Democratic line, while Ernest B. Thurston, Jr. is on the Republican line.

In Venice, Melanie Quinn, a Republican, is the lone candidate for town justice.