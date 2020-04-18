When will Cayuga County, CNY economies reopen? Regional plan possible

As federal and state government leaders discuss steps to reopen the economy, elected officials representing central New York counties are planning to meet and develop a regional strategy for the reboot.
Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will be involved in the meeting. Other counties may participate, too. McMahon said Friday he's had conversations with Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup about a possible regional approach to reopening the economy.
McMahon, who spoke about the idea at his COVID-19 briefing Friday, and McNabb-Coleman, who informed The Citizen of her involvement, cautioned that this doesn't mean economies will reopen before May 15. Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended the statewide stay-at-home order and closure of non-essential businesses and schools until that date.
There has been criticism of that extension because some upstate leaders think their counties don't have the same volume of cases as downstate, which has been the hardest-hit area of the state, and could open sooner than May 15.
Cuomo formed a multi-state coalition with other governors to redevelop a broader plan for reopening the economy. Within New York, he's expressed interest in a regional approach.
"We're going to talk about different strategies in different parts of the state because the numbers dictate the strategy and you have different numbers in different parts of the state," he said Saturday.
In Onondaga County, McMahon said they have been drafting a plan for the restart but he wants to have discussions with other counties. If they can finalize a regional strategy for reopening the economy, he said they would present it to the state for consideration.
A model for this approach already exists. In 2011, Cuomo formed New York's regional economic development councils to develop a strategy for those areas and identify projects that receive state support.
"When we're talking about an economic restart, it's very consistent with what the state has already done in this space," McMahon said.
One reason why Onondaga's neighbors would prefer a regional approach is that some residents of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison and Oswego counties work in the city of Syracuse or surrounding suburbs. That was a point highlighted by McNabb-Coleman, who also noted that there are children whose families live in Cayuga County, but they attend schools in neighboring counties.
Central New Yorkers also tend to travel from one county to another for leisure activities and shopping.
"It's very fluid between our borders and we need to work together," McNabb-Coleman said.
While discussions about a regional reopening plan are in their infancy, Cayuga and Onondaga leaders say the reboot won't happen immediately.
McMahon acknowledged that the county's situation pales in comparison to what's happening downstate. Nearly 80% of all positive cases in the state are either in New York City or on Long Island. More than 96% of New York's COVID-19 deaths are in downstate counties.
But in Onondaga County, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb. The county has 624 confirmed COVID-19 cases — the most of any county in the region. There have been 18 deaths reported, including five in a 24-hour period this week.
"We should not be held to a higher standard of a restart if we have hundreds of cases or thousands of cases as a region when another part of the state has tens of thousands of cases," he said. "That's the good news ... Here's the bad news: Our health data today does not merit a restart. We need it to improve."
Cayuga County is in a similar position. There are 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county — 0.01% of the statewide total. There has been one death and a few hospitalizations.
Despite the perception that COVID-19 isn't much of a problem in the county, McNabb-Coleman also isn't rushing to restart. Forty of the county's 44 confirmed cases were announced this month. All but a handful of the cases are outside of Auburn, the county's most populous municipality.
"We're in the thick of it. We're rising," she said. "We haven't plateaued and we haven't seen a significant decrease at this point. There are new cases coming about every day. I just know when it is time it will be a very carefully thought-out process with the health department."
McNabb-Coleman and McMahon agree that testing will be an important part of reopening the economy. McMahon wants Onondaga County to be able to address cases "in real-time" as they arise. McNabb-Coleman has been advocating for more supplies — personal protective equipment and swabs — to conduct more COVID-19 testing.
At the state level, Cuomo has been urging the federal government to partner with the states to expand testing. He said Saturday that there are certain supplies laboratories need for testing and the federal government could help them navigate the supply chain.
There is no timetable for when the local economies will open. McNabb-Coleman recognizes the frustration some have expressed about their businesses being shut down or not being able to work. But the ongoing public health crisis remains the top priority.
"I know we have a lot to be concerned about in terms of the economy but that is our primary is public health and making sure we're doing this the right way," she said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
