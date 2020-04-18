When will Cayuga County, CNY economies reopen? Regional plan possible

McMahon acknowledged that the county's situation pales in comparison to what's happening downstate. Nearly 80% of all positive cases in the state are either in New York City or on Long Island. More than 96% of New York's COVID-19 deaths are in downstate counties.

But in Onondaga County, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb. The county has 624 confirmed COVID-19 cases — the most of any county in the region. There have been 18 deaths reported, including five in a 24-hour period this week.

"We should not be held to a higher standard of a restart if we have hundreds of cases or thousands of cases as a region when another part of the state has tens of thousands of cases," he said. "That's the good news ... Here's the bad news: Our health data today does not merit a restart. We need it to improve."

Cayuga County is in a similar position. There are 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county — 0.01% of the statewide total. There has been one death and a few hospitalizations.

Despite the perception that COVID-19 isn't much of a problem in the county, McNabb-Coleman also isn't rushing to restart. Forty of the county's 44 confirmed cases were announced this month. All but a handful of the cases are outside of Auburn, the county's most populous municipality.