When will mobile sports betting begin in NY? Senator hopes it's before next Super Bowl

Now that New York has legalized mobile sports betting, there's a question of when residents can start placing wagers on their computers, phones or tablets.
State Sen. Joseph Addabbo, who chairs the Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee, wants to ensure mobile sports betting is ready for the next Super Bowl.
There isn't an established timetable for the rollout of mobile sports betting in New York. The state Gaming Commission will issue a request for applications from potential platform providers. The RFA will be issued sometime before July 1, with responses due within 30 days. The commission would then have 150 days to score the applications and select the providers, which must work at least four operators or "skins" to offer mobile sports betting.
It's possible that mobile sports betting could be live in New York by the end of this year. But the launch may not happen until early 2022.
That's significant because that would mean New York would not have mobile sports betting for the NFL regular season. It would also miss out on the World Series and other sporting events.
Addabbo, a Queens Democrat, hopes mobile sports betting will be live before Super Bowl LVI, which is scheduled to be played on Feb. 13, 2022. The Super Bowl is a massive event for sports bettors. According to the American Gaming Association, an estimated 23.2 million Americans bet $4.3 billion on the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February. A record 7.6 million people used online sportsbooks to place their bets, an increase of 63% compared to last year.
States with mobile sports betting benefited from the interest in the Super Bowl. In New Jersey, which has mobile sports betting, $117 million was bet on the Super Bowl. While Addabbo noted that the amount bet using mobile platforms is unknown, prior records show that a vast majority of the bets in New Jersey are placed online.
Neighboring Pennsylvania also saw an increase in betting activity, with $53.6 million wagered on the Super Bowl, up from $23 million one year ago. In Oregon, the total wagered on the Super Bowl increased from $1.9 million last year to $3.46 million in 2021.
New York allows in-person wagers at four commercial casinos, including del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County.
"With another Super Bowl gone, New York continues to lag behind other states — even states that have just legalized sports betting — when we should be leading the way," Addabbo said. "I am hopeful that with the passage of legalized mobile sports betting, New York will soon begin to reap the benefits in terms of revenue, educational funding, addiction programs and jobs. For many, it's an exciting time to be a sports fan in New York."
Once mobile sports betting is live, New York state officials estimate it will generate up to $500 million in annual revenue. Most of the revenue will be used to fund education, but a portion of the proceeds will support problem gambling and youth sports programs.
