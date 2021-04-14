When will mobile sports betting begin in NY? Senator hopes it's before next Super Bowl

Now that New York has legalized mobile sports betting, there's a question of when residents can start placing wagers on their computers, phones or tablets.

State Sen. Joseph Addabbo, who chairs the Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee, wants to ensure mobile sports betting is ready for the next Super Bowl.

There isn't an established timetable for the rollout of mobile sports betting in New York. The state Gaming Commission will issue a request for applications from potential platform providers. The RFA will be issued sometime before July 1, with responses due within 30 days. The commission would then have 150 days to score the applications and select the providers, which must work at least four operators or "skins" to offer mobile sports betting.

It's possible that mobile sports betting could be live in New York by the end of this year. But the launch may not happen until early 2022.

That's significant because that would mean New York would not have mobile sports betting for the NFL regular season. It would also miss out on the World Series and other sporting events.

