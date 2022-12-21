Where Cayuga County's NY state legislators stand on $32K pay raise

A hefty pay raise and new limits on how much New York state legislators can earn outside of their official work are on the agenda for a special legislative session on Thursday.

The proposal calls for legislative salaries to increase from $110,000 to $142,000 a year, a 29% raise. There would be limits, not a ban, on outside income. Legislators would be able to earn no more than $35,000 from outside sources.

If the pay raise is approved, New York would have the highest-paid state legislature in the country. California currently holds that title, with state legislators there earning a base salary of $119,702 a year, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The last pay raise for state legislators was in 2018 when a commission approved a $30,500 hike, from $79,500 to $110,000. Before that, the base salary for legislators had not been increased in nearly two decades.

Most of Cayuga County's current and incoming state legislators oppose the Democratic-led state Legislature's plan for a pay raise and outside income limits.

Assemblyman John Lemondes, a Republican who represents the city of Auburn and part of Cayuga County, criticized the outside income restrictions. He thinks it will prevent individuals in many professions from running for state legislature.

Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, a Lyons Republican, wrote on Facebook that the legislative pay raise is "total nonsense" and a "get-rich-quick scheme."

Two of the county's three existing state senators, state Sens. Pam Helming and Peter Oberacker, also oppose the pay hike. Oberacker, R-Schenevus, said the proposal "borders on criminal" at a time when his constituents are struggling to afford food, health care and heat.

"The (Democratic supermajority) is showing exactly what they are made of by calling a special session to use their position of power to grab more taxpayer money for themselves rather than contend with real issues like crime and inflation," he said.

State Sen. John Mannion, a Democrat, split with Cayuga County's legislative delegation on this issue. While he will represent a new district that includes parts of Onondaga and Oswego counties beginning in January, he is finishing up his first term representing parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

The main reason Mannion supports the legislation is that it includes limits on outside income. He supports a ban on outside income. He also noted that the job "takes a lot of time and energy." Even though the state Legislature is in session for the first half of the year, lawmakers continue to work in their districts for the remainder of the year.

"I personally would prefer that we just vote on one thing or another," he said. "If (the pay raise and outside income limits) are tied together, it's something I do support because I do support the ban or restrictions on outside income."

Three legislators who will represent all or parts of Cayuga County beginning in January also shared their opinions with The Citizen or in public posts.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, an Oswego County Republican, will represent the towns of Ira, Sterling and Victory in Cayuga County. He echoed what other Republicans said — that if legislators return for a special session, they should work on other issues, such as extending the state's gas tax moratorium.

"New Yorkers have serious challenges and real concerns," Barclay said. "A legislative pay raise isn't one of them."

Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, a Republican from Ontario County who will represent several Cayuga County towns for the next two years, called the pay raise proposal "Albany politics at its worst" in a Facebook post. He added that legislators "don't need a raise and they don't deserve one."

State Sen. Rachel May, a Syracuse Democrat who will represent all of Cayuga County, offered a different perspective. She thinks a pay raise would allow legislators to commit to their jobs on a full-time basis without needing other employment, especially jobs in industries with business before the state Legislature. She also supports the limits on outside income.

"As someone who has never worked at a second job while in office, I will continue to support efforts to limit conflicts of interest and promote integrity in state government," May said.