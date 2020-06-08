When U.S. Rep. John Katko saw the video of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck, the former federal prosecutor has no doubt about what he watched.

"My reaction to that video is that it's murder one," Katko, R-Camillus, said. "I've prosecuted a lot of death penalty cases and a lot of homicide cases. That's absolutely an intentional killing."

The killing of Floyd sparked nationwide protests, including in Auburn and Syracuse, and renewed calls to address police brutality. But the message of "Black Lives Matter" demonstrations isn't limited to reforming law enforcement practices. There are clarion calls to combat systemic racism in education, health care, housing and other aspects of government.

In interviews with The Citizen, the three candidates in the 24th Congressional District — Katko and Democratic candidates Dana Balter and Francis Conole — shared their ideas for police reform and addressing systemic racism. While they represent different political parties, there is general agreement that change is needed.

KATKO

There are two notable facts that separate Katko from his would-be Democratic challengers: He's held a law enforcement position as a prosecutor and, as a member of Congress, he's already in a position to play a role in developing police reform legislation and other proposals to combat racism.

Last week, Katko participated in a call with House Republican leaders that focused on policy ideas. He, along with other members who have law enforcement backgrounds, provided feedback.

One of the proposals Katko is supporting is a greater emphasis on community policing. The goal of community policing is for law enforcement agencies to build better relationships with the areas they serve.

Another concept supported by Katko is having enforceable standards for police officers. He wants to ensure there is a process to identify and punish police departments that aren't abiding by law enforcement standards. He noted that there were 17 prior complaints against the police officer who has been charged with killing Floyd.

"If departments aren't adhering to those standards and if officers that are bad apples are not being rooted out, we need to find ways to make sure that they are rooted out," Katko said.

When asked about how he would use his platform to address systemic racism, Katko said he's "already using it." He mentioned that he's assisting fellow Republicans by preparing them for upcoming House Judiciary Committee hearings. He provided them with examples of bad police officers. He was aware of the cases, he explained, because "I prosecuted some."

As an assistant U.S. attorney, Katko prosecuted four Schenectady police officers who were convicted on corruption charges.

But Katko didn't limit his accounts to the bad actors within police departments.

"I also gave them stories and made them understand how many great cops I've worked with and how many great examples there are out there," he said.

Katko supports the ongoing protests that are happening in central New York and across the country — as long as they are peaceful. He has been critical of rioting and thefts that occurred in some cities last week. However, many of the protests have been peaceful and focused on the need for reforms.

While Katko hasn't attended the protests, he says he's been speaking to elected officials, community leaders and groups.

"We've had a good dialogue and we will continue to," he said.

BALTER

When Balter spoke to The Citizen, she had returned home from a Syracuse rally where they either took a knee or laid on the ground for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the same amount of time that the Minneapolis police officer kneeled on George Floyd's neck.

It wasn't her first appearance at a local protest. She was there for the first demonstration outside the Onondaga County Justice Center.

The protests are important, Balter said, because it's how the people demand change from their government.

"We also have to exert pressure on the people we put in office to get them to do what we want them to do," she added.

As one of two Democrats vying for the party's nomination in the June 23 primary election, Balter thinks that a member of Congress can play a major role in advocating for measures that combat police brutality and aim to end systemic racism.

"I believe very much that it is your responsibility when you are in elected office and you have a platform and a microphone at your disposal to use it, to shine a light on injustice, to speak truth and to institute that change," she said.

To achieve racial justice, Balter outlined a multi-pronged approach. It includes ensuring children of color have access to educational opportunities and environmental policies that protect marginalized communities from pollution and other hazards. Affordable housing and ending residential segregation, she argued, will provide people of color with stable homes in integrated communities.

When examining policy, Balter believes it's important to review proposals through the "lens of racial justice" because racism is systemic and institutionalized in the U.S.

On criminal justice reform, Balter supports banning private prisons and detention centers, ending mass incarceration, legalizing marijuana and expunging criminal records of those with previous marijuana-related convictions. For police departments, she wants more transparency in police union contracts and empowering citizen review boards to provide accountability and oversight.

A national use of force policy is needed, Balter said, and she agrees with calls to demilitarize police departments.

"Those things don't solve this problem, but they are all necessary and they will make a huge difference," she said.

CONOLE

Conole has attended at least one of the Syracuse protests after the killing of George Floyd. As a white man, he acknowledged that he will "never fully know" the pains that racism has caused. But he wants to be part of the solution.

He thinks it's important that those in leadership positions stand up against racism.

"We really need to fight for the policies that address these inequities and invest in the empowerment of our black and brown communities," Conole said.

Like Balter, he supports a national use of force policy for police agencies, the use of body cameras and increased training and accountability. Like Katko, he endorsed community policing.

Calling criminal justice reform the "civil rights fight of our time," Conole said he supports ending mass incarceration and investing in alternatives to incarceration that focus on mental health services and treatment.

To combat systemic racism, he wants to address inequities in health care. He cited that as one reason he supports expanding the Affordable Care Act and creating a public option for uninsured Americans. And he would advocate for continued funding of federally qualified health centers.

Conole would expand opportunities in education by pushing for investments in support services and career and technology programs. He thinks there should be more federal funding for schools.

Financial services would be a priority, too. Conole said many minority-owned small businesses struggle to secure loans and access credit. He supports the creation of a federal fund that would invest in small businesses in low-income and minority communities.

"The challenges of these inequities is ubiquitous," he said. "We got a lot of work to do."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

