Where CNY Democratic state senators stand on Hochul's pick for chief judge

Gov. Kathy Hochul's choice to be the next chief judge of the state Court of Appeals is facing opposition from Democratic state senators, including one in central New York.

State Sen. Rachel May is among 11 senators who publicly oppose Judge Hector LaSalle's nomination. The opponents echo what labor unions and progressive groups have said about LaSalle — that he is anti-abortion, anti-labor and anti-due process.

May, D-Syracuse, told The Citizen that she spoke out before Hochul picked LaSalle and encouraged the governor to bring "judicial balance" to New York's highest court. If confirmed by the state Senate, LaSalle would succeed former Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, who resigned in August. One of the criticisms of DiFiore is that she led a more conservative voting bloc on the Court of Appeals. Progressives like May think LaSalle would do the same.

One aspect of LaSalle's background is also concerning for May. LaSalle, who is the presiding judge of a downstate appellate court, is a former prosecutor. Three of the six Court of Appeals judges have prosecutorial experience.

"I really feel we need more balance than that," May said.

State Sen. John Mannion, a Geddes Democrat, said in an interview with The Citizen that he is letting the process play out. But like May, he has concerns about LaSalle's judicial record. He said he has shared those concerns with Hochul's office.

One critique of LaSalle is his stance in a 2017 decision that limited the scope of a state attorney general's subpoena. The subpoena was part of the office's investigation into a crisis pregnancy center. While LaSalle and other judges that were part of the ruling showed support of the investigation, progressive groups are using it to argue that he is "a conservative judge who has shown willingness to strike down (abortion) laws as unconstitutional."

Based on new developments Thursday, it's unlikely that LaSalle will be confirmed.

State Sen. Michael Gianaris, the deputy majority leader and a Queens Democrat, said he opposes LaSalle's nomination to serve as chief judge. State Sen. Brad Hoylman, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, told The Capitol Pressroom that he opposes a floor vote for LaSalle's nomination if Republican votes are needed to confirm him.

Senate Democrats will have 42 members beginning in January. With 11 Democrats already opposing LaSalle's nomination, Republican votes would be needed to confirm him as the next chief judge.