Where two competitive Cayuga County-area races stand as Election Day nears

Early voting is wrapping up and Election Day is in two days. On Tuesday night, or sometime after, we will learn who won contested races in the Cayuga County area.

Here is where these races stand as the campaigns come to a close.

22nd Congressional District

The race between Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams is one of the most closely watched House contests in the country. Public polling has shown both candidates in the lead, with the most recent Siena College poll finding that Conole has a four-point advantage.

Conole has campaigned as a moderate who wants to work with both parties in Congress. Williams, as he tells voters, is a political outsider who wants to bring a new approach to representing central New York.

Williams' messaging has focused on the economy and tying Conole to Democrats in Washington. Conole has reiterated his support for abortion rights and called Williams "extreme" for opposing abortion.

Millions have been spent by the candidates and outside groups in NY-22. While some political forecasters rate the race as a toss up, others think it leans in Williams' favor.

The 22nd district includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties. A small part of Oswego County is also in the district.

48th Senate District

The three-way race pits Democratic state Sen. Rachel May against Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott, a Republican, and Conservative candidate Justin Coretti.

May, D-Syracuse, is seeking a third term and says she is focused on quality-of-life issues, such as the environment, housing and transportation. Abbott, R-Skaneateles, has been campaigning on fiscal and public safety issues. Coretti, C-Owasco, says he is the only conservative option in the race.

Democrats have criticized Abbott for her vote as an Onondaga County legislator for the $85 million aquarium project. She has also been targeted for seeking the Conservative Party's endorsement, even though she lost the line to Coretti in a primary.

Republican ads and mailers pan May's vote for recent state budgets and her leadership of the Senate Aging Committee during COVID-19.

Late in the race, Democrats have presented two arguments against Abbott — that she would be a "radical" Republican in the state Senate and that she is not conservative enough for some voters. The latter is a clear effort to boost Coretti and siphon votes away from Abbott.

The 48th district includes all of Cayuga County and most of Onondaga County. The cities of Auburn and Syracuse are in the district.