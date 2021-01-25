White House: Biden administration aims to put Harriet Tubman on $20 bill

U.S. Rep. John Katko, who represents Auburn in Congress, praised the Biden administration's commitment to place Tubman's likeness on the $20 bill. He has been a longtime proponent of recognizing Tubman on paper currency. He first introduced legislation in 2015, his first year in Congress.

"This is a fitting and overdue tribute to a woman who escaped slavery and devoted her entire life to advancing freedom and equality for all people, regardless of their race or gender," Katko, R-Camillus, said. "In central New York, we are honored that Harriet Tubman settled in our community and take great pride in celebrating her incredible legacy."

Tubman, who was born into slavery in Maryland, escaped when she was an adult and helped free other enslaved people. Later in her life, she settled in Auburn. The property where she lived, which is on South Street in Auburn, is now part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, which was formally established in the final days of the Obama administration in January 2017.