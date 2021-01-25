White House: Biden administration aims to put Harriet Tubman on $20 bill

After four years of mixed messages from the previous administration, President Joe Biden has committed to putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that the Treasury Department is resuming its work to make Tubman the new face of the redesigned $20 bill. The announcement came nearly five years after former President Barack Obama's administration decided that Tubman's portrait would appear on paper currency.
"It's important that our notes — our money, if people don't know what a note is — reflect the history and diversity of our country, and Harriet Tubman's image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that," Psaki said.
She added that the Biden administration is "exploring ways to speed up that effort, but any specifics would, of course, come from the Department of Treasury."
Biden, who has ties to the Auburn area, was vice president when then-Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew announced in 2016 that Tubman would replace former President Andrew Jackson as the face of the $20 bill. At the time, Lew said that new $20 bill designs featuring Tubman would be released in 2020.
But after President Donald Trump took office in 2017, there was no commitment from his administration to put Tubman's likeness on paper currency. Steven Mnuchin, Trump's Treasury secretary, acknowledged that security issues related to the bills were his primary concern and that adding Tubman to the front of the note was "not something I'm focused on at the moment."
In 2019, Mnuchin told a congressional panel that there was "no decision" about putting Tubman on the $20 bill and that the redesign had been delayed. The new $20 bill wouldn't be released until 2028. He told U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley that a future successor would decide whether Tubman would appear on the new note.
There wasn't another update on the Tubman $20 bill until Monday, Psaki's fourth briefing as press secretary. Biden was sworn in as president on Wednesday.
U.S. Rep. John Katko, who represents Auburn in Congress, praised the Biden administration's commitment to place Tubman's likeness on the $20 bill. He has been a longtime proponent of recognizing Tubman on paper currency. He first introduced legislation in 2015, his first year in Congress.
"This is a fitting and overdue tribute to a woman who escaped slavery and devoted her entire life to advancing freedom and equality for all people, regardless of their race or gender," Katko, R-Camillus, said. "In central New York, we are honored that Harriet Tubman settled in our community and take great pride in celebrating her incredible legacy."
Tubman, who was born into slavery in Maryland, escaped when she was an adult and helped free other enslaved people. Later in her life, she settled in Auburn. The property where she lived, which is on South Street in Auburn, is now part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, which was formally established in the final days of the Obama administration in January 2017.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has represented New York since 1999 and long supported efforts to create a national park honoring Tubman in Auburn, supports the Biden administration's effort to put Tubman on the $20 bill and its desire to accelerate the process.
"This is an issue I have long championed and something that should have been done a long time," Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor Monday. "I feel particularly strong about it since Harriet Tubman was an Auburn, New York resident and our office worked for years to successfully make her home in upstate New York a national historic monument."
Schumer continued, "And I'm glad the Biden administration is reversing the Trump administration's foot-dragging. This is the kind of things they did. No excuse, no reason. Just didn't do it. But now the Biden administration is reversing the Trump administration's foot-dragging and will press forward with plans to circulate new currency celebrating her life and legacy."
When Tubman appears on the $20 bill, she will be the third women in U.S. history to appear on paper currency, joining Martha Washington and Pocahontas.
