Who donated to John Katko for Congress? Liz Cheney's PAC, Southwest pilots and more

A fellow Republican who supported former President Donald Trump's impeachment and a union representing Southwest Airlines pilots are among U.S. Rep. John Katko's donors in the second quarter of 2021.
Katko, R-Camillus, raised over $484,000 — $166,087 from individuals, $280,050 from political action committees and other groups, and $37,821 in transfers from a joint fundraising committee, Take Back the House 2022.
The donor list includes some notable names. Former U.S. Rep. Jim Walsh, who has long supported Katko after endorsing him in 2014, gave $1,000. Bruce Kenan, a partner at Pyramid Management Group, has donated $5,500 for Katko's reelection campaign.
One of the largest donors to Katko's campaign is the National Victory Action Fund, a group that started to help Republicans win back the House and Senate. The fund, which is chaired by former U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, contributed $10,000.
Katko received $10,000 from U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy's Continuing America's Strength and Security PAC. Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump after the House impeached the former president in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack.
Along with the support from Cassidy's PAC, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney's Cowboy PAC donated $5,000. Cheney was ousted as the House Republican Conference chair due to her criticism of Trump and support for his impeachment. Cheney and Katko were among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.
There were other donations from political groups. The Freedom Project, former House Speaker John Boehner's PAC, chipped in $2,500. The Republican Governance Group, which Katko chairs, has contributed $3,000 in the '22 election cycle. Republican Main Street PAC, which supports moderate GOP members, gave $1,000.
Katko also collected donations from several PACs affiliated with businesses or industry groups. One of the most notable donors was the Southwest Airlines Pilots' Association, a union representing pilots for the low-cost carrier, which contributed $5,000.
Southwest announced in June that it will begin offering service at Syracuse Hancock International Airport this fall.
In a statement, Katko said he's grateful for the support he's received this year and is "well-positioned to help Republicans retake the House in 2022."
Katko's campaign spent $152,364 in the second quarter that began on April 1 and ended on June 30. His expenditures included $13,500 in donations to 17 candidates in local races across central New York.
Entering the third fundraising quarter, he has $917,862 cash on hand.
While Katko has been criticized within his own party, he does not have a primary challenger. There is one Democrat in the race — Steven Holden, a U.S. Army veteran who lives in Camillus. Holden announced his candidacy in June and did not raise campaign funds in the final weeks of the quarter.
One factor that could be affecting the decisions of potential challengers is redistricting. An independent redistricting commission will redraw congressional and state legislative district lines later this year. With New York losing one congressional seat, it's possible that Katko's district will be different. His existing district includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus western Oswego County.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.