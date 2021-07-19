Who donated to John Katko for Congress? Liz Cheney's PAC, Southwest pilots and more

A fellow Republican who supported former President Donald Trump's impeachment and a union representing Southwest Airlines pilots are among U.S. Rep. John Katko's donors in the second quarter of 2021.

Katko, R-Camillus, raised over $484,000 — $166,087 from individuals, $280,050 from political action committees and other groups, and $37,821 in transfers from a joint fundraising committee, Take Back the House 2022.

The donor list includes some notable names. Former U.S. Rep. Jim Walsh, who has long supported Katko after endorsing him in 2014, gave $1,000. Bruce Kenan, a partner at Pyramid Management Group, has donated $5,500 for Katko's reelection campaign.

One of the largest donors to Katko's campaign is the National Victory Action Fund, a group that started to help Republicans win back the House and Senate. The fund, which is chaired by former U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, contributed $10,000.

Katko received $10,000 from U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy's Continuing America's Strength and Security PAC. Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump after the House impeached the former president in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack.