After political parties met to designate candidates for local elections this year, there is a clearer picture of who is running for Cayuga County Legislature — and who isn't.

District 1 (Ira, Sterling and Victory)

Incumbents: Jim Basile, R-Fair Haven, and Andy Dennison, I-Ira

There will likely be a Republican primary in District 1. Legislator Jim Basile, who also serves as mayor of Fair Haven, is running for reelection. However, he did not receive the Cayuga County Republican Committee's endorsement. The party designated Alan Simmons, an Ira town board member, to run in District 1.

Democrats have endorsed Jonathan Anna, the codes enforcement officer in the town of Sterling, in the District 1 race.

District 2 (Conquest, Mentz, Montezuma and Throop)

Incumbent: Lydia Patti Ruffini, R-Throop

The District 2 race could be a rematch of the 2021 election. Ruffini defeated two opponents, including incumbent Democrat Ben Vitale, in that contest. Vitale has been endorsed by the local Democratic committee to run for county Legislature.

District 3 (Brutus and Cato)

Incumbent: Chris Petrus, R-Brutus

With Petrus running for county clerk, this will be an open seat this year. So far, Democrats have not found a candidate to run in this northern Cayuga County district.

Weedsport Mayor Tom Winslow Sr. received the Conservative endorsement to run in District 3.

District 4 (Aurelius, Fleming and Springport)

Incumbents: David Gould, R-Fleming, and Robert Shea, R-Springport

Gould, who has served as chair of the county Legislature since January 2022, will not run for reelection. Shea, who has already received the Conservative Party's backing, is expected to have the GOP's support in District 4.

James Moore is the designated Democratic candidate in the race.

District 5 (Owasco and Sennett)

Incumbent: Aileen McNabb-Coleman, D-Sennett

McNabb-Coleman, who chaired the county Legislature during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, is running for reelection. She has the support of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee.

Her opponent will be Joshua Czyz, who received the Republicans' endorsement.

District 6 (Genoa, Ledyard, Locke and Scipio)

Incumbent: Hans Pecher, C-Genoa

Pecher, who has the support of the Republican and Conservative parties, is seeking another term as a legislator. He does not have an opponent.

District 7 (Moravia, Niles, Sempronius, Summerhill and Venice)

Incumbent: Mark Strong, R-Moravia

Strong is running again and does not have an opponent.

District 8 (northwest Auburn)

Incumbent: Heidi Nightengale, D-Auburn

Nightengale is running for reelection and has been endorsed by the local Democratic committee. She does not have an opponent.

District 9 (northeast Auburn)

Incumbent: Elane Daly, D-Auburn

Daly will seek another term and has the Democratic committee's backing. She does not have an opponent.

District 10 (southeast Auburn)

Incumbent: Tricia Kerr, I-Auburn

Kerr, who caucuses with the Democrats, is not seeking reelection. Stephanie DeVito, a Democrat who leads the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District, and Michael Pettigrass, a Republican who unsuccessfully ran for county Legislature in 2021, are running to succeed Kerr.

District 11 (southwest Auburn)

Incumbents: Christina Calarco, D-Auburn, Michael Didio, R-Auburn, and Brian Muldrow, D-Auburn

Because of how the legislative districts were drawn in the city, three incumbents — Calarco, Didio and Muldrow — wound up in the same district. Calarco opted to run for Auburn City Council instead of seeking a second term as a legislator. Muldrow will run for reelection in the new district, while Didio opted to not seek another term.