Several Cayuga County candidates filed to run on independent ballot lines in the general election later this year.

Brian Scanlan, who is the Democratic nominee for Cayuga County clerk, will run on the Cayuga County United line. He is joined by 16 other candidates for county Legislature and town-level seats who submitted petitions for that line. The candidates running on that line are either Democrats or endorsed by the local Democratic Party.

Cayuga County United candidates include four running for Cayuga County Legislature: Ben Vitale (District 2), James Moore (District 4), Kevin Fitzgerald (District 6) and Elane Daly (District 9). The town level candidates are Jackie Dougherty (Aurelius clerk/collector); Maureen Riester (Fleming town board); Kristine Manuel Gans (Genoa town board); Michael Britt (Ledyard town board); Thomas Fitzsimmons (Montezuma town board); Leslie Baxter and Nancy Hart (Scipio town board); James Vivenzio Jr. (Sennett town board); Donna Adams (Throop town board); Andrew Simkin (Venice clerk/collector); Richard Signor Jr. (Venice town board); and Anne Frances VanDusen (Venice town board).

Other candidates who filed to run on independent lines:

• Kristine Lytle, the Conservative candidate for Cayuga County clerk, will also appear on the Experience Matters line.

• A trio of Democrats — Jimmy Giannettino (mayor), along with Christina Calarco and Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson (city council) — will run on the Auburn Party line.

• Jonathan Anna, the Democratic nominee in the Cayuga County Legislature's District 1, will also be on the Preserve and Protect Our Water line. Five other candidates from Sterling will appear on the line: Andrew Joyce (supervisor), Patrick Guerin and Charles Mark Krul (town board), Curtis Cooper (highway superintendent) and Lisa Cooper (clerk/collector).

• Joel Soccio, a Democrat running for Cato town supervisor, filed to run on the Change Party line.

• Rochelle Daggett, a Republican running for clerk/collector in the town of Conquest, created the Daggett party line as another option for voters. Lisa Tortorello, who is Daggett's opponent in the GOP primary, established the Open Door independent party line.

• Jeffrey Saeli, who is running for Locke town justice, filed to run on the Integrity Party line.

• Here for Sempronius is the line created by Tyler Bloodgood, who is running for highway superintendent in the town. Another Sempronius highway superintendent candidate, Patricia Lee, created the Helping Sempronius line.

• Donna O'Hara, a Republican candidate for Springport clerk/collector, will also appear on the Springport Party line.