Who will replace Quill as Auburn mayor? One candidate emerges, others interested

The 2023 Auburn mayoral race is beginning to take shape after longtime Mayor Michael Quill announced Thursday that he would not seek a fifth four-year term next year.

Jimmy Giannettino, a two-term Auburn city councilor, told The Citizen on Monday that he will run for mayor. He sent a letter to city Democratic committee members informing them of his decision.

"Collectively, my colleagues and I, along with a talented and dedicated city staff, have worked tirelessly to move Auburn forward," Giannettino wrote. "I am proud of all the progress we have made, but that is not the reason I have decided to run. I recognize and understand that despite this progress, there are significant challenges that remain. These challenges are why I have decided to run for mayor."

Giannettino, a Democrat, is an Air Force veteran who was first elected to the Auburn City Council in 2015. He was reelected in 2019. Outside of politics, he is an operations manager at MEDENT in Auburn.

No other Democrats have announced whether they will run for mayor. But a familiar face on the Republican side is already expressing interest in a run for the open seat.

Tim Lattimore, who was Auburn mayor from 2004 through 2007, told The Citizen he is considering another run. He has been the GOP mayoral nominee for the last five elections, including three unsuccessful bids to unseat Quill, a Democrat who defeated Lattimore to secure his first term.

Lattimore said that he may not run if Republicans "build a good team." But, he added, "I'm concerned about the next generation."

There is one Republican on the Auburn City Council. But Tim Locastro, who was elected in 2019, said he will not run for mayor next year.

Cayuga County Republican Chairman John Camardo, who is a former city councilor, also said he will not seek the GOP nod for mayor. He was recently appointed as the new county Republican elections commissioner. His term begins in January.

Camardo said in an interview that he has a few people he thinks would be good mayoral candidates, but he had nothing to announce on Friday. He did not name the potential candidates for the job.

"We just got over this one election and and we're getting ready for the next election next year," he said. "We'll be talking about that shortly."

The new political calendar requires candidates to make earlier decisions. Under the old calendar, candidates did not have to circulate petitions until June. Because the primary election is now held in June, the petitioning period typically begins in late February and runs through March.

The city council seats held by Giannettino and Locastro will be on the ballot next year. With Giannettino running for mayor, that creates an open council seat. Locastro has not announced whether he will run for another term.

The winner of the mayoral race will succeed Quill, who was first elected mayor in 2007. The Vietnam War veteran and former Auburn fire chief won reelection bids in 2011, 2015 and 2019. After serving four terms, he will share the title of longest-serving mayor with Paul Lattimore, Tim Lattimore's father, who was mayor from 1968 through 1983.