Why a Russian pipeline could delay Auburn native Brian McKeon's Senate confirmation

Auburn native Brian McKeon is on the verge of being confirmed by the U.S. Senate to become President Joe Biden's deputy secretary of state for management and resources. But he may have to wait for the full Senate to consider his nomination.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee met Thursday and voted unanimously to advance McKeon's nomination. With the committee's approval, the next and final step is for the Senate to vote on whether to confirm McKeon to serve as a top official at the State Department.
But U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, revealed at the committee meeting Thursday that he will be placing holds on McKeon's nomination and another Biden nominee, Wendy Sherman, who is the president's pick to serve as deputy secretary of state.
A hold is an attempt by senators to prevent consideration of bills or nominations on the Senate floor. Cruz said he is placing holds on the two nominations because he doesn't believe the Biden administration has done enough to prevent the construction of a massive pipeline called Nord Stream 2, which would deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany.
Cruz has placed holds on other Biden nominees to pressure the administration to take a stronger stance on the Nord Stream 2 project.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Biden's opposition to the project. Congress has imposed sanctions on companies linked to the pipeline. Blinken recently said that the administration is considering whether additional sanctions are necessary.
However, Cruz thinks the Biden administration has been sending "mixed signals" about whether they will enforce the sanctions backed by Congress. He worries that a "great foreign policy victory for this country" — halting construction of the pipeline — will be turned into a defeat.
"I think the Biden administration is making a major and unnecessary mistake," Cruz said. "They're making it because they want to play nice with Germany ... But there's no reason to give a massive windfall to Putin and make Europe dependent on Putin's energy."
Despite Cruz's criticism of the Biden administration and the holds on Biden's State Department nominees, he said he would support McKeon's nomination.
There was bipartisan support for McKeon at the meeting. U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat who chairs the committee, thinks McKeon and Sherman will play important roles in restoring the State Department.
"The nominees before us today are both experienced and capable individuals," Menendez said. "The president and the secretary need them in place at Foggy Bottom and they will confront many challenges if confirmed."
U.S. Sen. James Risch, the ranking Republican member of the committee, opposed Sherman's nomination. But he supported advancing McKeon's nomination to the Senate floor.
Risch said he looks forward to working with McKeon "as he tackles the many management issues facing the department."
McKeon has been a longtime Biden adviser and aide. He began working in Biden's Senate office after graduating from the University of Notre Dame. After earning his law degree at Georgetown, he spent seven years as Biden's legislative assistant for foreign policy and defense. He had brief stints outside of Biden's office — he was a law clerk for a federal judge and worked on President Bill Clinton's reelection campaign as a foreign policy adviser in 1996.
McKeon rejoined Biden's team in 1997. He served as the Democrats' chief counsel on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — a position he held until Biden was elected vice president.
When Biden became vice president, McKeon was his deputy national security adviser for three years. He later served as the National Security Council's chief of staff before being confirmed as the principal deputy undersecretary for policy at the Department of Defense. At the end of President Barack Obama's second term, he was the acting undersecretary of defense at the Pentagon.
McKeon was an adviser on Biden's presidential campaign. Before Biden was sworn in as president, his transition team announced that McKeon would be nominated to serve as deputy secretary of state for management and resources. In that role, he would be a top adviser to the secretary of state and would function as a chief operating officer overseeing the department's personnel.
Biden officially nominated McKeon in February. McKeon's confirmation hearing was last week.
