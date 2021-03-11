Why a Russian pipeline could delay Auburn native Brian McKeon's Senate confirmation

Auburn native Brian McKeon is on the verge of being confirmed by the U.S. Senate to become President Joe Biden's deputy secretary of state for management and resources. But he may have to wait for the full Senate to consider his nomination.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee met Thursday and voted unanimously to advance McKeon's nomination. With the committee's approval, the next and final step is for the Senate to vote on whether to confirm McKeon to serve as a top official at the State Department.

But U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, revealed at the committee meeting Thursday that he will be placing holds on McKeon's nomination and another Biden nominee, Wendy Sherman, who is the president's pick to serve as deputy secretary of state.

A hold is an attempt by senators to prevent consideration of bills or nominations on the Senate floor. Cruz said he is placing holds on the two nominations because he doesn't believe the Biden administration has done enough to prevent the construction of a massive pipeline called Nord Stream 2, which would deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany.

Cruz has placed holds on other Biden nominees to pressure the administration to take a stronger stance on the Nord Stream 2 project.