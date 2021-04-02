Why Cayuga, other CNY counties could be shut out of mobile sports betting

If the plan is enacted, it would shut out the four commercial casinos in New York, including del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County. And because it would be operated by another entity, mobile sports betting wouldn't be available to people in the Oneidas' exclusive zone.

"Excluding large parts of upstate New York from participating in mobile sports betting is not acceptable," Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said in a joint statement. "Our region, which consists of two of the 10 largest cities in New York state — would not be able to participate in mobile sports betting if the Oneida Indian Nation is not included in the legislation."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county executives added, "Having a statewide policy that cuts out central New York is unfair and must be fixed. As Albany leaders like to say, 'We are one state' — that means we need policies that every New Yorker can benefit from, not policies that cut out our constituents."

State lawmakers representing central New York raised another issue on Friday — that excluding the region from sports betting could lead to a breach of the settlement between the state and Oneida Nation.