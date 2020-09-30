Why CNY race for Congress could set new fundraising marks

The fundraising quarter ends Wednesday and sometime in the next two weeks, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and Democratic challenger Dana Balter could report massive hauls in the 24th Congressional District race.
Balter, D-Syracuse, raised $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2018 — a record for the Syracuse-area congressional district. For Katko, R-Camillus, his personal fundraising high is nearly $525,000 in the third quarter of 2016.
The third quarter, which runs from July 1 through Sept. 30, is usually the best fundraising period for candidates because it's the last full quarter before Election Day. Not only does it help bolster a candidate's war chest, but it helps show their level of support as they enter the final weeks of the election.
In the 24th district race this year, there is one key indicator that Balter and Katko have raised large sums of money. Over the past few months, the candidates released a combined 20 television commercials (12 for Balter and eight for Katko) in the Syracuse media market.
While Syracuse is a relatively cheap market for advertising compared to other cities, it still requires a lot of money to produce commercials and make the ad buys with TV stations. In the 2018 election, Balter released nine TV ads. Her first ad wasn't released until August of that year. That was due to having limited funds available, but her campaign bank account grew as the quarter progressed and she was able to run more ads late in the race.
The candidates' fundraising hauls will also be a reflection of how competitive the race is with less than five weeks to go until Election Day and more than three weeks before the start of early voting, which begins Saturday, Oct. 24.
In 2019, Katko raised $1.5 million — an impressive total during a non-election year. Balter raised more than $523,000 last year, but there were also two other Democrats seeking the party's nomination. The three Democrats raised a combined $1.4 million last year, according to Federal Election Commission records.
Since early last year, there has been a lot of interest in the 24th district race. Despite there being multiple candidates in a primary, Democrats found that there were plenty of dollars to be had while raising money to support their campaigns. Katko, who was identified as a top target by Democrats early in the election cycle, also saw more financial support come his way.
A few Democratic polls have shown it's a close race, with Balter either leading or running even with Katko. Katko's campaign released one internal poll that found he's up by 11 points, but that could've been an outlier. As Election Day nears, there hasn't been any internal polling released. But it's possible that there will be public polling to provide a snapshot of where Balter and Katko stand ahead of Election Day.
Until then, the fundraising reports will provide a glimpse into where each candidate stands in the race. Two years ago, Balter announced her record-setting haul on Oct. 1 — two weeks before the FEC requires candidates to submit their quarterly reports. There was a clear message sent with that revelation — that it was a competitive race, and Balter had the money to compete.
This time, with the TV ads, we already have a sense that both candidates have large war chests. But the dollar amounts could be among the highest ever reported by Syracuse-area congressional candidates.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
