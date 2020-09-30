Why CNY race for Congress could set new fundraising marks

While Syracuse is a relatively cheap market for advertising compared to other cities, it still requires a lot of money to produce commercials and make the ad buys with TV stations. In the 2018 election, Balter released nine TV ads. Her first ad wasn't released until August of that year. That was due to having limited funds available, but her campaign bank account grew as the quarter progressed and she was able to run more ads late in the race.

The candidates' fundraising hauls will also be a reflection of how competitive the race is with less than five weeks to go until Election Day and more than three weeks before the start of early voting, which begins Saturday, Oct. 24.

In 2019, Katko raised $1.5 million — an impressive total during a non-election year. Balter raised more than $523,000 last year, but there were also two other Democrats seeking the party's nomination. The three Democrats raised a combined $1.4 million last year, according to Federal Election Commission records.