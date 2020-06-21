Why CNY races won't be decided on primary election night

When the polls close at 9 p.m. Tuesday, election boards in central New York will release unofficial results. But it won't provide a full picture of how the candidates fared in the primary elections.
Due to the number of absentee ballots returned, it's almost certain that the races — the Democratic primary in the 24th Congressional District and the Republican primary in the 126th Assembly District, among others — won't be decided Tuesday night.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to a greater emphasis on absentee voting. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order that allowed voters to use the risk of COVID-19 as an excuse for obtaining an absentee ballot.
In New York, you must provide an excuse for why you need an absentee ballot. The acceptable excuses include being outside of the county where you reside on Election Day or a temporary illness. For the primary election, the risk of the virus is considered a temporary illness.
Cuomo also required election boards to send an absentee ballot application to every eligible primary voter. That order was significant because it raised the possibility that more people would choose to vote by absentee instead of going to a polling location.
As of Friday, Onondaga County has received 21,220 absentee ballots. While there are other parties with primaries, a vast majority of those ballots are for the Democratic primaries.
In 2018, there were 23,855 votes cast in the 24th Congressional District Democratic primary. Most of those votes — 19,015 — were in Onondaga County.
The difference between 2018 and this year is that, two years ago, the 24th district primary was decided on election night. With so many absentee ballots this year, it will be at least two weeks until the final result is known.
"I'd be surprised if the election day margin was outside of the number of absentees with this number," said Katie Lacey, Democratic elections commissioner in Cayuga County.
Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, which means it will take at least another day or two before they are delivered to the election boards. But the boards won't be able to immediately open and count the ballots.
To prevent voter fraud, the state cross-checks to make sure no one cast ballots in different counties. That statewide review will occur on July 1. The earliest the election boards could open the ballots is July 2, according to Dustin Czarny, the Democratic elections commissioner in Onondaga County. And with the Fourth of July holiday, Onondaga County will likely wait until July 6-7 to open and count the ballots.
On Tuesday night, the election boards will release the election night and early voting tallies. But it will take at least two weeks to determine who won these races.
"Because there are so many absentees and they look to dwarf Election Day and early voting totals at this point, we just won't have a good sense of who actually won the race until the absentees are opened," Czarny said.
