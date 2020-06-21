Why CNY races won't be decided on primary election night

In 2018, there were 23,855 votes cast in the 24th Congressional District Democratic primary. Most of those votes — 19,015 — were in Onondaga County.

The difference between 2018 and this year is that, two years ago, the 24th district primary was decided on election night. With so many absentee ballots this year, it will be at least two weeks until the final result is known.

"I'd be surprised if the election day margin was outside of the number of absentees with this number," said Katie Lacey, Democratic elections commissioner in Cayuga County.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, which means it will take at least another day or two before they are delivered to the election boards. But the boards won't be able to immediately open and count the ballots.

To prevent voter fraud, the state cross-checks to make sure no one cast ballots in different counties. That statewide review will occur on July 1. The earliest the election boards could open the ballots is July 2, according to Dustin Czarny, the Democratic elections commissioner in Onondaga County. And with the Fourth of July holiday, Onondaga County will likely wait until July 6-7 to open and count the ballots.