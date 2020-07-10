Why COVID-19 testing increased at Auburn, Cayuga state prisons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

One week ago, a small number of incarcerated individuals at Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities had been tested for COVID-19.

That changed this week. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which releases a daily COVID-19 report, revealed on Friday there are 51 pending tests in Auburn Correctional Facility and 79 in Cayuga Correctional Facility.

The sudden rise in testing isn't due to COVID-19 being present in either facility. Both prisons haven't reported a case among the incarcerated population, according to DOCCS.

In response to an inquiry from The Citizen, DOCCS explained that it expanded its testing pool to include incarcerated individuals age 55 and older. The department was already testing inmates who have symptoms of COVID-19. Individuals who are either asymptomatic or symptomatic and are quarantined due to contact with a positive case are also eligible for testing.

DOCCS is also testing inmates in its regional medical units and at its senior living dorm at Ulster Correctional Facility. At Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison for women, pregnant inmates or inmates who recently gave birth are tested for COVID-19.