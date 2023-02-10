To implement New York's matching funds program for the 2024 elections, the Public Campaign Finance Board met in December and asked for $114.5 million in the 2023-24 state budget.

But when Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled her executive budget for the upcoming fiscal year, she proposed giving the board a little more than one-third of what it requested.

Hochul's spending plan includes $14.5 million for the board's operations, a $4 million increase over its 2022-23 levels. The additional funding will be used to add 54 more employees, according to the governor's office.

However, Hochul wants to give the board $25 million for the public campaign financing program, one-quarter of the $100 million requested by the board.

Beginning with the 2024 election cycle, candidates running for state Legislature and statewide offices will be eligible to receive matching funds for small-dollar contributions between $5 and $250. Statewide candidates must receive the donations from New York residents, while state Legislature candidates must collect them for individuals in their districts.

There will be a threshold for candidates to reach before they can begin receiving public funds. The matches won't be paid out for the 2024 primary election until after petitions are filed next year. For the general election, payments will commence after the primary.

Fair Elections for New York, a coalition of good government groups and political organizations, criticized Hochul's budget proposal saying it "falls far short of what is needed to realize the promise of New York's groundbreaking new public financing program."

While the collective acknowledged that Hochul's executive budget would fund the board's day-to-day operations, they believe that providing $25 million instead of $100 million for public campaign financing shows "a lack of commitment to the program generally." The groups urged legislative leaders to include the $114.5 million requested by the board in the final 2023-24 state budget.

"Full funding will ensure the program can start matching small-dollar contributions to participating candidates running in 2024," Fair Elections for New York said. "It will also enable the board to hire the additional staff and build the technology that are essential to creating an accessible and easy-to-use program for candidates and donors alike."

There is an explanation for why Hochul did not include the full amount in her budget proposal. The program won't begin providing matching funds for small-dollar contributions until the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Candidates circulate petitions from late February through early April. The upcoming fiscal year will end on March 31, 2024. With no payments scheduled for the 2023-24 fiscal year, the governor's office says the proposed $25 million "reflects the executive's commitment to the state's matching portion and is an increase of $15 million over last year's appropriation."