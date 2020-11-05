Why Katko knew he was in good position to win: His pollster got it right.

"Our internal polling was always better than what the outside polls were showing," Katko said. "We always felt like we were in better shape than the external polling showed."

That's one reason why Katko was optimistic about his chances for a fourth term. After the early and Election Day votes were counted, he holds a 55,102-vote lead over Balter. That's a 20-point lead, 58 to 38%, for Katko in the 24th district race.

While about half of the absentee ballots were returned by Democrats, it's unlikely that Balter will win. She could cut into his margin of victory, but about one-quarter of the absentees were cast by Republicans. Katko will add to his total, too.

On election night, Katko was at a Syracuse hotel and went to visit his campaign staff in a separate room. When he stopped by their room at 10 p.m., the results were coming in — and they showed he was on track to take a big lead.

Once Wayne County's results posted, Katko increased his total to 155,830 votes. Balter received 100,728.

"We felt reasonably comfortable that we were going to win, but that it might take us to count the absentee ballots to do so," Katko said.