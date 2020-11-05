Why Katko knew he was in good position to win: His pollster got it right.

There was an unusually high number of polls released in the 24th Congressional District. Democrats publicly revealed the results of multiple internal polls that showed it was a dead heat between Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and Democratic challenger Dana Balter.
Two public polls told a similar story: Balter, D-Syracuse, and Katko, R-Camillus, were running even.
But as the early voting and election night results showed, the polls missed the mark. And even with the more than 70,000 absentee ballots to count, it's unlikely that the final results will come close to matching the Democratic internal polls and public surveys.
Not all of the polls got it wrong. One pollster got it right, and that's why Katko was optimistic as voting began in the 24th district.
Public Opinion Strategies, a Republican polling firm that has conducted internal polls for Katko's campaign since his first run in 2014, found that the GOP congressman had a sizable lead in the district. One poll released over the summer showed Katko up by 11 points — a remarkably different result than others.
Shortly before early voting began in October, Katko's campaign released another poll conducted by Public Opinion Strategies. That poll showed Katko up by eight points.
"Our internal polling was always better than what the outside polls were showing," Katko said. "We always felt like we were in better shape than the external polling showed."
That's one reason why Katko was optimistic about his chances for a fourth term. After the early and Election Day votes were counted, he holds a 55,102-vote lead over Balter. That's a 20-point lead, 58 to 38%, for Katko in the 24th district race.
While about half of the absentee ballots were returned by Democrats, it's unlikely that Balter will win. She could cut into his margin of victory, but about one-quarter of the absentees were cast by Republicans. Katko will add to his total, too.
On election night, Katko was at a Syracuse hotel and went to visit his campaign staff in a separate room. When he stopped by their room at 10 p.m., the results were coming in — and they showed he was on track to take a big lead.
Once Wayne County's results posted, Katko increased his total to 155,830 votes. Balter received 100,728.
"We felt reasonably comfortable that we were going to win, but that it might take us to count the absentee ballots to do so," Katko said.
The absentee ballots will be counted, but Katko's performance on election night and in early voting means he won't need a large share of them to ensure he wins the race.
Based on the latest absentee tally, there are at least 74,000 ballots to count. Balter needs to win at least 87% of them to overtake Katko.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
