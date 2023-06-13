In the closing days of session, state legislators approved a bill that could change when many local elections are held in Cayuga County and New York.

The legislation, which will be reviewed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, would move town-level elections to even-numbered years. These elections are now held in odd-numbered years. This year, towns will elect officials to serve in a variety of roles, from supervisor to highway superintendent.

Elections for county legislature seats would also move to even-numbered years. However, the proposal would not affect when elections for county clerk, district attorney, county court judge and sheriff are held because of the constitutional requirements for these offices.

Proponents of the bill say moving town and other local elections to even-numbered years will address the confusion and low turnout caused by the current system. Even-numbered years, when the presidential and midterm elections are held, tend to draw more voters. Turnout is low in odd-numbered years.

However, critics say the proposed change will lead to local elections being overshadowed by more prominent elections for president, Congress and statewide offices.

Michael Zurlo, president of the New York State Association of Counties, added that the change will make ballots longer and some voters may not vote in local down-ballot races.

Zurlo also questioned the savings that would be generated by moving local elections to even years. He noted that countywide offices would still be on the ballot in odd-numbered years, which he says would negate any savings.

"I will end by noting that there are many other issues that lawmakers should focus their time and attention on to make New York state a better and more affordable place to live," Zurlo said.

Locally, Cayuga County's elections commissioners, Keith Batman and John Camardo, said they await guidance from the state on how this will affect local elections.