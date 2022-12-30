Why NY Sen. John Mannion voted against pay raise for state Legislature

When state Sen. John Mannion spoke to The Citizen before lawmakers voted to give themselves a $32,000 pay raise, he indicated he would support the bill.

But he did not. He was one of seven Democrats who opposed the pay raise and limiting legislators' outside income to $35,000 annually.

In a follow-up interview this week, Mannion explained his decision and why, after additional conversations and research, he voted against the legislation.

There were reports after the election that the state Legislature may reconvene for a special session to vote on a pay increase. On Dec. 19, the bill was introduced to increase legislators' annual salaries by $32,000, from $110,000 to $142,000, and to set the outside income limits.

Meanwhile, Mannion, D-Geddes, was awaiting a ruling to decide the outcome of his reelection bid. There were ballots reviewed by a state Supreme Court judge as part of a recount in the 50th Senate District race. The decision, which was announced on Dec. 19, was that Mannion defeated Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff by 10 votes.

Mannion told The Citizen that while a bill was introduced, "we were still talking about possibilities." Before the vote, he expressed support for the legislation, largely due to the inclusion of limits on outside income. Since he first ran for state Senate in 2018, he has been calling for an outside income ban. Regarding the pay raise increase, he said his preference was to "vote on one thing or another."

As the special session neared, Mannion said he had further discussions and collected more information. It became clear that the bill was not going to change. But his stance did.

He reiterated his support for outside income limits, but was critical of the process to give the state Legislature a 29% pay hike. He acknowledged that the job is challenging and time-consuming. However, he does not believe a $32,000 pay raise in one shot was the right way of boosting legislators' pay.

"I do think there should be small, capped incremental cost-of-living adjustments," Mannion said. "And that was not what was proposed."

He also thinks there should be more transparency in the way legislators vote for pay raises. Several Republican legislators criticized the Democratic majority for not disclosing before the election that they would push to raise pay for legislators.

Mannion agrees with that point and also thinks it should not be done outside of a legislative session. The state legislative session ended in June.

"Ultimately, it was a yes or no decision and I went with no because I know that there is a preferred way to do it — more transparent, less political," he said.

The state Senate voted 33-23 to pass the pay raise legislation. The state Assembly approved it by an 81-52 vote.

It was immediately sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul for her review. She has yet to sign or veto the bill.