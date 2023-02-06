It is unusual for higher fees or taxes to be supported by those who will be most affected by the increase. But New York snowmobile groups, including a statewide organization, have endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposal to raise the snowmobile registration fee.

Hochul included the fee increase in her 2023-24 state budget plan. Under the existing fee structure, the cost to register a snowmobile is $100 if the individual is not affiliated with a club, with $90 of those funds going to the state's Snowmobile Trail Development and Maintenance Fund. Club members pay $45, with $35 for the trail maintenance fund.

If the proposal is approved, the maintenance fund portion of the fee would increase from $90 to $125 for individuals who don't belong to a club and from $35 to $55 for club members. The total cost of registering a snowmobile would increase from $100 to $135 for nonmembers and from $45 to $65 for those affiliated with a club.

Jennifer Senf, executive director of the New York State Snowmobile Association, said it would be the first registration fee increase in 15 years.

The revenue from the fees supports the maintenance of snowmobile trails. The New York State Snowmobile Association supports the fee increase to boost the trail maintenance fund administered by the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. The money is distributed to snowmobile clubs — there are more than 220 in New York, according to Senf — to tend to the 10,400 miles of trails.

"We would not have a trail system if it wasn't for the volunteers that maintain the trails," she said.

Senf estimated that 100,000 people register their snowmobiles every year, although that can fluctuate due to weather conditions. Based on the average number of registrations, she said the increased fee would provide an additional $2 million for trail maintenance.

Snowmobile groups also support the fee hike. Chris Lukins, vice president of the Weedsport Winter Wanderers in Cayuga County, told The Citizen that if the fee does not increase, many clubs will lack the funds necessary to maintain the trails.

It is an all-volunteer effort but requires a lot of work. Those tasks include installing signage — the clubs buy the stakes and signs — and making trail improvements. Clubs also groom the trails to ensure they are flat for riders.

"With this increase, it is going to bring more money into that state trail fund to offset the cost to snowmobile clubs of creating and maintaining these trails," Lukins said.

Whenever there is a fee increase, concerns are raised about whether the money will go to its intended target or redirected to the state's general fund. But in a memo detailing the proposal to raise the snowmobile registration fee, the state Division of Budget writes that the additional revenue "will directly support the improvement and maintenance of the New York snowmobile trails."