Why NY State Fair lowered ticket prices — and ditched retail sales program

The cost of fair admission is the lowest since 1990.

"We think it's a fair price," Waffner said. "I think it will help attract people."

One of the most significant changes is the elimination of the retail sales program. The fair provided tickets to retail outlets, such as Wegmans and other grocery stores, that were sold for $6. The advance sale tickets were offered until the start of the fair.

But sales took a hit due to the promotions offered by the fair. Over the last few years, more and more fairgoers seemed to wait for the promotional deals instead of buying the $6 advance sale tickets.

By eliminating the advance sale program, the fair is shifting to an online model. Before the fair's promotions, you had two options: Buying $6 advance sale tickets or paying $10 at the gate. Now, you can buy tickets online before and during the fair's 18-day run.

The online sales will begin April 1. Tickets will be available on etix.com.

Waffner explained that one advantage of the switch is the fair will be able to access data before the fair. It was difficult to get that information from stores when the retail sales program was in place.