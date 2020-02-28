Why NY State Fair lowered ticket prices — and ditched retail sales program

With the New York State Fair expanding to 18 days this year, Fair Director Troy Waffner and his team decided to review one of the key factors in the fair's record-setting attendance over the last four years: admission prices.
Ticket prices at the gate were $10 and $6 through the fair's advance sale program. But, Waffner acknowledged in an interview with The Citizen this week, not a lot of people were paying the regular prices.
That was due to various promotions the fair had over the years. With the deals factored in, Waffner said the average ticket price was about $3.25.
"It seemed to make sense for us to actually settle on a price rather than continuing this game of advertising $10 when it's not really what we're charging at the end of the day and more importantly, it's not what people are paying at the end of the day," he said.
The fair decided to have two pricing tiers: $3 for tickets purchased online and $5 at the gate. Children ages 12 and under will be free, which was the policy before the pricing changes.
The cost of fair admission is the lowest since 1990.
"We think it's a fair price," Waffner said. "I think it will help attract people."
One of the most significant changes is the elimination of the retail sales program. The fair provided tickets to retail outlets, such as Wegmans and other grocery stores, that were sold for $6. The advance sale tickets were offered until the start of the fair.
But sales took a hit due to the promotions offered by the fair. Over the last few years, more and more fairgoers seemed to wait for the promotional deals instead of buying the $6 advance sale tickets.
By eliminating the advance sale program, the fair is shifting to an online model. Before the fair's promotions, you had two options: Buying $6 advance sale tickets or paying $10 at the gate. Now, you can buy tickets online before and during the fair's 18-day run.
You have free articles remaining.
The online sales will begin April 1. Tickets will be available on etix.com.
Waffner explained that one advantage of the switch is the fair will be able to access data before the fair. It was difficult to get that information from stores when the retail sales program was in place.
"We never really knew how many advance sale tickets were sold until really the stuff came in during and after the fair," he said. "This will give us real-time data so we can plan and really know what's out there."
Another factor in the decision was staffing. There are a lot of longtime employees who work during the fair and a growing number of them are starting to leave the jobs as they get older. Waffner said it's difficult to replace veteran employees, some of whom are ticket sellers or ticket takers, because younger people aren't eager to work at the fair for more than two weeks in a row.
The new admission pricing scheme won't affect many of the fair's promotions. Beginning this year, the fair will have four Senior Days — Aug. 24-25 and Aug. 31-Sept. 1. On those days, fairgoers ages 60 and over will receive free admission.
On "special fair days," there will be free or low-cost admission offered to certain groups. On Women's Day, which is Aug. 26, admission for women will cost $1. For Law Enforcement Day, which is scheduled for Aug. 31, admission is free for active or retired police officers who show their badge or photo identification.
Combined with the promotional days, the goal of the fair's new pricing structure is to draw larger crowds. The fair's attendance was 1,329,275 in 2019, an all-time record. Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants the New York State Fair to be the number one state fair in the country.
That won't be an easy milestone to achieve. The State Fair of Texas drew more than 2.5 million visitors in 2019. At 24 days, Texas also has the longest-running state fair.
Cuomo announced in January that the fair would shift to an 18-day schedule. It begins Aug. 21 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 7.
If the fair can repeat what it did in 2019, it will shatter the attendance record. The fair averaged 100,000 visitors during its 13-day run last year. If that happens again this year, that would mean at least 1.8 million visitors over 18 days.
Lower ticket prices could lead to higher attendance.
"I think it will definitely help," Waffner said.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.