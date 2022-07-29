Why Rep. John Katko broke with GOP to vote for $280B computer chips bill

U.S. Rep. John Katko was not exaggerating when he described the significance of the CHIPS and Science Act that was approved by the House this week.

"This is probably one of the most consequential bills being passed that will impact central New York in our lifetime," he told The Citizen on Friday. "This has the potential to generate the single-biggest investment in upstate New York since the Erie Canal."

Others agree. When Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer commented on his chamber's passage of the bill earlier this week, he called the possibility of computer chip manufacturers setting up shop in upstate New York the "21st century's Erie Canal."

The legislation, which President Joe Biden plans to sign into law, aims to boost semiconductor chip manufacturing in the U.S. The $280 billion package includes $39 billion in incentives to encourage manufacturers to produce the chips in the United States. There is $11 billion for research and development and $200 million to train workers in semiconductor manufacturing.

The chips bill received bipartisan support in both houses. Katko, R-Camillus, was one of 24 Republicans who broke with most of the GOP to vote for the legislation.

For Katko, there are two main reasons he supported the measure. He thinks semiconductor manufacturing would be an economic boon for central New York. He has long discussed the loss of jobs and manufacturers in the region.

"This has the potential to turn the ship around like nothing we've seen since then," he said, highlighting the high-paying jobs, spin-off businesses and other investments that would come if central New York can land at least one chip manufacturer.

The funding that would come into the area would be unprecedented, according to Katko. He said it would cost tens of billions of dollars just to build the manufacturing plants. The factories would employ more than 10,000 people, with average salaries topping $100,000.

But Katko, who is the ranking Republican member of the House Homeland Security Committee, also sees a national security benefit. Much of the chip manufacturing is done in Taiwan. That's a concern because if China decides to invade Taiwan, he said they would have a "stranglehold" on the computer chip market.

The chips manufactured in Taiwan are used in everything from aircraft and cars to missile and defense systems. If China controls the chip market, Katko said it would be "to the detriment of everyone else."

"We can't have that," he said. "That's a national security issue. That's why it's so important to bring this industry back home."

That's the goal of the legislation. Katko said there will be five or six other locations in the U.S. to start. He is hoping that central New York, specifically Onondaga County, can land a major manufacturer.

The passage of the bill is also personally meaningful to Katko, who is retiring at the end of the year. He has advocated for bringing semiconductor manufacturing home for economic and security reasons. Even as some members of his party railed against the legislation, he stood up and pushed for its passage.

As he enters his final months of congressional service, he said the "timing is perfect" for the semiconductor bill.

"I think it's a heck of a capstone to my career to be able to help get this across the finish line," he said. "I know this is going to be one of the most important pieces of legislation that upstate New York has ever seen. I'm very proud of that."