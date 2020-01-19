Why Rozum, former Green Party candidate, endorsed Misso for Congress

Rozum has been critical of Katko's stance on Middle East policy and his acceptance of donations from defense contractors, namely Lockheed Martin, which has a central New York presence. She has been an organizer with the Syracuse Peace Council, which opposes wars and the use of drones for military purposes.

Misso, who flew combat missions in the Middle East while serving in the Navy, understands war, military spending and what he described as the "military-industrial-congressional complex."

"I believe that we need to speak truth to power, especially with recent events with Iran and the failure of Congress to essentially stand up for itself and exist as a co-equal branch of government under the constitution," he said. "I believe that I had to speak up, and I did. I think Ursula saw that."

Between the op-ed and speech, there is a trait that Misso lacks — but he and Rozum believe that's a good thing. Both say he doesn't use "politicianspeak" when addressing issues.

Misso, Rozum said, "speaks in a really genuine way."

"You know what his position is on things," she added. "He tells you his position and why without trying to play all sides like I often hear from many politicians."