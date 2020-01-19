Why Rozum, former Green Party candidate, endorsed Misso for Congress

It started with an op-ed.
On the night it was reported the United States carried out a drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian military commander, Ursula Rozum, a Syracuse resident and activist, couldn't sleep. She was concerned about the ramifications of the strike and the possibility of war with Iran.
The next morning, she read an opinion piece written by Roger Misso, a U.S. Navy veteran and Democratic congressional candidate. In the op-ed, Misso detailed why he opposes war with Iran and criticized the "erosion of the Constitution." He pledged, if elected to Congress, to work to repeal the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force — a resolution approved by Congress that led to the war against Iraq and has been used to justify other military operations in the Middle East.
After reading the op-ed, Rozum was impressed.
"I was imagining that he also must have been up all night thinking about what this could mean for our country and for the world," she said in an interview with The Citizen.
Rozum was familiar with Misso, D-Syracuse, because he spoke at a rally she organized. After the strike that killed Soleimani, Misso addressed the crowd at an event opposing war with Iran.
The speech, like Misso's op-ed, impressed Rozum. She reviewed his website and campaign platform. "Some of his views align with mine," said Rozum, who mentioned Misso's positions on climate change and health care. She decided to support him in the 24th Congressional District race.
Misso announced last week that he has been endorsed by 20 central New Yorkers. Rozum's name was on the list.
"I'm proud of the advocacy that Ursula has done over the years here in central New York," Misso said. "I think we're richer for it as a region."
Rozum's experience isn't limited to activism. In 2012, she was the Green Party candidate for Congress. She ran in a three-way race against Democratic nominee Dan Maffei and then-U.S. Rep. Ann Marie Buerkle, a Republican.
As the Green Party candidate, she received 22,670 votes in that election.
Rozum is no longer a registered Green Party voter. She said she changed her party affiliation last year so she could vote in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. She is supporting Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders for president.
With the party change, she can also vote in the Democratic primary for the 24th district seat. Misso is one of three Democrats — Dana Balter and Francis Conole are the others — in the race. They are vying for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.
Rozum has been critical of Katko's stance on Middle East policy and his acceptance of donations from defense contractors, namely Lockheed Martin, which has a central New York presence. She has been an organizer with the Syracuse Peace Council, which opposes wars and the use of drones for military purposes.
Misso, who flew combat missions in the Middle East while serving in the Navy, understands war, military spending and what he described as the "military-industrial-congressional complex."
"I believe that we need to speak truth to power, especially with recent events with Iran and the failure of Congress to essentially stand up for itself and exist as a co-equal branch of government under the constitution," he said. "I believe that I had to speak up, and I did. I think Ursula saw that."
Between the op-ed and speech, there is a trait that Misso lacks — but he and Rozum believe that's a good thing. Both say he doesn't use "politicianspeak" when addressing issues.
Misso, Rozum said, "speaks in a really genuine way."
"You know what his position is on things," she added. "He tells you his position and why without trying to play all sides like I often hear from many politicians."
The ability to speak without injecting talking points into his commentary, Misso thinks, is resonating with voters. He believes that's why some voters in the 24th district don't like John Katko and past Democratic candidates for this seat.
"I'm just going to tell you what I think," he said. "I'm here to represent all people in this region without hesitation or equivocation. I'm not here to pull any punches. I will always be the person who stands up for what I believe in."
