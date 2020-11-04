Why we called race for John Katko in 24th Congressional District

After the four counties in the 24th Congressional District counted the early and Election Day votes, it was clear: Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko won a fourth term. The Citizen called the race and projected Katko, R-Camillus, as the winner Tuesday night.
Here's why we made that decision:
Early voting and election night results
After the early and Election Day votes were counted, Katko held a 55,102-vote lead over Democratic challenger Dana Balter. Katko received 58.53% of the vote in the district, while Balter netted 37.83%.
Steve Williams, who appeared on the Working Families Party line but didn't campaign for the seat, received 9,698 votes, or 3.64% of the vote.
Katko is winning everywhere. He's leading by nearly 21,000 votes in Onondaga County, a county he lost to Balter in the 2018 election. He's winning by wide margins in the district's three rural counties, Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne. While Balter had solid early voting performance in each of those counties, Katko built and expanded his lead on Election Day.
Absentee ballots
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more absentee ballots were requested and returned this year.
As of early Wednesday, there are at least 71,656 absentee ballots to count in the 24th district. There is still time for the election boards to receive absentee ballots that were sent out by Election Day. If it's being mailed, the ballot must received by Tuesday, Nov. 10.
But based on the current figure, Balter would need to win 88.45% of the absentees to defeat Katko in the 24th district. That means Balter would need to win 63,380 of the 71,656 ballots.
Here's why that's unlikely: We know that about half of the ballots were returned by Democrats. But about one-quarter of the ballots were returned by Republicans. The remaining 25% or so are minor party voters or voters who aren't enrolled with a party.
Balter will pick up more votes among Democrats. But the Republican ballots will help Katko add to his total. He should also gain votes from the minor party ballots, which includes voters enrolled in the Conservative and Independence parties — both of which endorsed the GOP congressman.
What's next?
As of this writing, Balter hasn't made a statement. It's possible she could concede the race. There's also a possibility she will wait until the absentee count begins to make that call.
Katko released a statement declaring victory early Wednesday.
"The results tonight make clear that central New Yorkers made a resounding choice in this election," he said. "I am honored and humbled to have once again earned the strong support of our community."
In the coming days, it's likely that the number of absentee ballots in the district will increase. While that figure will change, it won't change the fact that Balter needs to receive a vast majority of those votes to defeat Katko. Based on the early and election night votes, plus the existing breakdown of absentee voters in the district, that's not going to happen.
