Why we called race for John Katko in 24th Congressional District

As of early Wednesday, there are at least 71,656 absentee ballots to count in the 24th district. There is still time for the election boards to receive absentee ballots that were sent out by Election Day. If it's being mailed, the ballot must received by Tuesday, Nov. 10.

But based on the current figure, Balter would need to win 88.45% of the absentees to defeat Katko in the 24th district. That means Balter would need to win 63,380 of the 71,656 ballots.

Here's why that's unlikely: We know that about half of the ballots were returned by Democrats. But about one-quarter of the ballots were returned by Republicans. The remaining 25% or so are minor party voters or voters who aren't enrolled with a party.

Balter will pick up more votes among Democrats. But the Republican ballots will help Katko add to his total. He should also gain votes from the minor party ballots, which includes voters enrolled in the Conservative and Independence parties — both of which endorsed the GOP congressman.

What's next?

As of this writing, Balter hasn't made a statement. It's possible she could concede the race. There's also a possibility she will wait until the absentee count begins to make that call.