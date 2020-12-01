Will Barclay reelected NY Assembly GOP leader

Will Barclay will continue leading the Republican conference in the state Assembly.

Barclay, R-Pulaski, was unanimously reelected on Tuesday. GOP Assembly members met virtually to conduct the election.

"I am honored to have the confidence of my colleagues and greatly appreciate their support as minority leader," Barclay said in a press release. "This has been a year unlike any other. And I profoundly appreciate the efforts of our members, the dedication they show every day and their commitment to helping the people of this state. I will never be able to thank them enough."

A member of the state Assembly since 2003, Barclay became Assembly minority leader in January after Assemblyman Brian Kolb resigned from the post following his drunk driving arrest. Kolb was the top Assembly Republican for more than a decade.