Will Barclay reelected NY Assembly GOP leader

Will Barclay will continue leading the Republican conference in the state Assembly.
Barclay, R-Pulaski, was unanimously reelected on Tuesday. GOP Assembly members met virtually to conduct the election.
"I am honored to have the confidence of my colleagues and greatly appreciate their support as minority leader," Barclay said in a press release. "This has been a year unlike any other. And I profoundly appreciate the efforts of our members, the dedication they show every day and their commitment to helping the people of this state. I will never be able to thank them enough."
A member of the state Assembly since 2003, Barclay became Assembly minority leader in January after Assemblyman Brian Kolb resigned from the post following his drunk driving arrest. Kolb was the top Assembly Republican for more than a decade.
As leader of the minority conference, one of Barclay's jobs is to ensure that his members are heard in the chamber. That's not always easy in the Democratic-dominated Assembly. But with the 2021 legislative session set to begin in January, he's hopeful that it will feature the "return of legislative authorities."
"The significant challenges in front of us will be best handled by a state Legislature that is active, engaged and working on behalf of 19.5 million New Yorkers," he said. "The state Assembly can't be truly considered the 'People's House' if the people's elected representatives continue to operate under one-person rule."
Barclay is referring to the executive authority granted to Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the pandemic. The state Legislature approved certain emergency powers for the governor, which can be revoked by lawmakers.
Along with playing a role in the pandemic response, Barclay says his conference has other priorities, including protecting taxpayer dollars, preserving resources for schools and assisting small businesses.
"I look forward to a productive 2021 session, and working collaboratively with (Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie) and his conference to develop solutions to some of the most important challenges our state has ever faced," he said.
