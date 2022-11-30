Will Barclay reelected to lead NY Assembly Republicans

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay will continue to lead his conference as the 2023 legislative session begins in January.

Assembly Republicans voted on Tuesday to reelect Barclay, R-Pulaski, for another term as minority leader. He has held that title since January 2020 when he succeeded former Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb.

"I am profoundly grateful to the members of this conference for the confidence and trust they've placed in me. It's an honor to work alongside them," Barclay said. "Day in and day out, they're fighting to improve the lives of the people they represent. With the start of a new legislative session right around the corner, I'm looking forward to getting back to Albany and continuing our efforts to make New York safer, more affordable and more prosperous for families and businesses."

Barclay will begin serving his 11th term in the state Assembly when the state Legislature returns in January. He was first elected in 2002 and has held several positions within the Assembly Republican Conference. He is a former ranking minority member on the Assembly Ways and Means Committee and chaired the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee.

With Democrats retaining their supermajority in the state Assembly, Republicans are at a disadvantage. But it doesn't stop the GOP conference from offering policy proposals or debating legislation voted on in the Democratic-controlled chamber.

Before the election, Barclay said Republicans heard from people who think New York is heading in the wrong direction.

"Families and businesses have been pouring out of our state for better opportunities elsewhere," he said. "The failed policies of one-party rule need to be changed and challenged, or else that trend will continue. I know Assembly Republicans will help bring about that necessary change."

Barclay represents the 120th Assembly District. Beginning in January, the district will include all of Oswego County and parts of Cayuga and Jefferson counties. The Cayuga County towns of Ira, Sterling and Victory will be in the district.