Will Cayuga County get disaster aid for August flooding? It's up to Biden

Individual assistance is separate funding that is given to homeowners to repair damage to primary residences not covered by insurance.

Cayuga County's federal representatives are supporting Hochul's request and urging Biden to quickly approve the disaster declaration. U.S. Rep. John Katko, who represents all of Cayuga County, sent a letter asking Biden to sign off on the disaster aid.

"The damage caused by Tropical Storm Fred faces our region at a unique and difficult time," said Katko, who was joined by U.S. Reps. Tom Reed, Elise Stefanik and Claudia Tenney in signing the letter to Biden. "Our communities have dedicated considerable resources over the past year to addressing the public health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and recently, New York state has seen new demands on its disaster response programming as a result of Hurricane Ida.

"For this reason, we believe it is necessary and appropriate for Governor Hochul's request to be approved and for federal resources to be mobilized to our region."

New York's U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, also support the request. In their letter to Biden, they wrote that there is "no doubt that this damage has overwhelmed state and local governments, and that a major disaster declaration is necessary."