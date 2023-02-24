U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams has proposed legislation that would require the federal government to conduct a "long-range strategic review" of Northeast oil and gas reserves.

Williams, R-Sennett, is partnering with a fellow New York Republican, U.S. Rep. Michael Lawler, and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, a New Hampshire Democrat, to introduce the bill.

If Congress passes the legislation, the Energy Department would examine the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve and the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve.

The Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve holds 1 million barrels of diesel, with 400,000 barrels in the Boston area, 300,000 barrels in the New York Harbor area and 300,000 barrels in Groton, Connecticut, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

The purpose of the reserve is to protect Northeast businesses and homes from supply disruptions.

The Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve was created after Superstorm Sandy and serves a similar purpose — to ensure access to gas if there are disruptions. Gas availability was a problem in the aftermath of Sandy, so the federal government established the reserve with 1 million barrels of gasoline, including 700,000 in the New York Harbor.

However, the proponents of the legislation believe that the reserves aren't enough to respond to supply disruptions.

"It is imperative that our energy needs are being met and will be dependable in the event of an emergency," Williams said. "This bipartisan legislation will provide a better understanding of the Northeast petroleum product reserves' capabilities in order to strengthen them."

Energy issues are among Williams' top priorities. He serves on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee and was appointed chair of the panel's energy subcommittee.