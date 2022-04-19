Williams outraises Sigler in GOP primary for Congress, but Sigler has cash-on-hand edge

Mike Sigler has a 2-to-1 financial advantage in the 22nd Congressional District's Republican primary, but Brandon Williams was the top fundraiser in the first quarter of 2022.

Williams, R-Sennett, reported receipts totaling $104,503.87, including $93,788 in individual contributions. Sigler, R-Lansing, had $192,924 in receipts, $67,924 of which were contributions from individuals ($65,674) and political committees ($2,250).

Williams also outspent Sigler, $16,296 to $664. But Sigler has more money in the bank, $192,259 to $88,206.

Most of Sigler's money came from his own pocket. He loaned his campaign $125,000, according to Federal Election Commission records. The loans accounted for nearly two-thirds of his receipts in the fundraising quarter.

Williams helped his own cause with a $2,915.81 loan. He also transferred $7,800 from the Team Brandon Victory Committee, a joint fundraising committee that was created to support his congressional campaign. The committee received $29,400 in contributions in the first quarter.

In addition to the joint fundraising committee, Williams has a political action committee, Central New York PAC, that received $12,000 in donations and transfers. Records show a $10,000 transfer was made from the joint fundraising committee to his PAC.

Williams has sought to claim political outsider status in the race against Sigler, who is a Tompkins County legislator and chair of his county's Republican committee. He is vying for the Republican nomination and has already received the state Conservative Party's endorsement.

"I am thrilled to have an outpouring of support as we kicked off our campaign," Williams said. "In five short weeks, we exceeded our goal and outraised my competitor, a career politician who has been working for months to run for higher office. I'm an outsider and a conservative who wants to get our country back on track and move our nation forward."

Sigler has the backing of Republican committees in the eight-county 22nd district, which includes all of Onondaga and Tompkins counties, plus parts of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties.

His notable donors include Roy Park Jr., CEO of Park Outdoor Advertising, who gave $2,900. (Sigler works for the advertising company.) U.S. Rep. Tom Reed's campaign contributed $1,000. Reed represents part of the newly drawn 22nd district. He is not running for reelection this year.

"Winning takes a committed candidate, an overwhelming level of party support and the resources needed to win. We have all three," Sigler said. "Donors know this race is not just about me. It's about something bigger. It's about changing the direction Democratic leadership is taking us in. My supporters want to fix the problems and trust I'm the person to do that."

The winner of the June 28 primary election will have the GOP line against the Democratic nominee. Democrats have a six-way primary to decide who will have the party's line in the 22nd district.

