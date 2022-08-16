Williams outraises Wells in CNY GOP primary for Congress; Wells loans campaign $50K

Steve Wells has the financial advantage in the Republican primary for the 22nd Congressional District seat, but Brandon Williams had the better fundraising haul in the pre-primary period.

Williams, R-Sennett, raised $45,042, including 43,042 from individuals, from July 1 through Aug. 3. Wells, R-Cazenovia, reported receipts totaling $88,587, but $50,000 was from a loan he made to his campaign. He raised $38,215 — $29,265 from individuals and $8,950 from political action committees and other groups.

Despite being outraised by Williams, Wells flexed his financial muscle in the last month. His campaign spent $459,575, $319,928 went to media production for TV ads. He has released two commercials as the primary election nears.

By comparison, Williams spent $21,421 in four-plus weeks. Wells has the cash-on-hand lead, with $227,951 to Williams' $135,969.

Since entering the congressional race in May, Wells has loaned $400,000 to his campaign and raised $290,466 from individuals, PACs and other committees. All but $3,311 of his total expenditures were reported in the pre-primary period.

Aside from his own money, Wells has received support from some notable donors. Paul Singer, a hedge fund manager and prominent Republican donor, gave $5,800 — the maximum allowed by law. The Republican Main Street Partnership, a group representing the moderate wing of the GOP, donated $3,000.

Williams, who has raised $203,486 since the start of his campaign, received $1,000 from U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett's campaign committee. Burchett is a Tennessee Republican. Citizens United, a conservative group that was on the winning side of a campaign finance case before the Supreme Court, also contributed $1,000.

There has been outside money spent in the GOP primary. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a group aligned with House Republicans, launched a $300,000 ad campaign in support of Wells.

Wells and Williams are vying for the GOP nomination in the newly drawn 22nd district, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a small part of Oswego County.

The winner of the Republican nomination will face the Democratic nominee in the November general election. There is a four-way Democratic primary — Francis Conole, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts are the candidates.

Primary Day is Tuesday, Aug. 23. Early voting began Saturday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21.