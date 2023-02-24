U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams is pledging to protect Medicare and Social Security after a group affiliated with a Democratic super PAC released an ad claiming that the Syracuse-area Republican will "destroy" the programs.

House Majority Forward, an organization linked to House Majority PAC, paid for the 30-second digital ad titled "Ransom Note" accusing the Republican majority of "holding the economy hostage" to slash Medicare and Social Security.

The ad is part of a six-figure billboard and digital campaign, according to House Majority Forward. Similar ads are targeting other Republicans in battleground districts, including Williams and five other GOP members of Congress in New York — U.S. Reps. Nick LaLota (NY-01), George Santos (NY-03), Anthony D'Esposito (NY-04), Mike Lawler (NY-17) and Marc Molinaro (NY-19).

"Americans don't negotiate with hostage takers, and they must make their voices loud and clear to the new majority — don't destroy Social Security and Medicare," said Abby Curran Horrell, executive director of House Majority Forward.

Williams' campaign blasted the ad campaign on Friday, accusing the Democratic-aligned group of false attacks.

In a statement, Williams said his position has been consistent — that he is a "strong defender of our existing Social Security and Medicare benefits for our elderly."

He continued, "These are not things handed out by the government, they were paid for by hard-working Americans. Anyone, from either party, who attempts to deprive our elderly of these earnings will have me as one of their toughest opponents. Protecting our elderly and their earned benefits will always be one of my top priorities."

The ad campaign is part of a Democratic offensive against the Republican majority. As Republicans call for spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling, Democrats accuse them of wanting to slash Medicare and Social Security. GOP leaders deny that they want to cut the programs.

Under past GOP majorities, though, there have been proposals that would alter the programs. Several Republicans, such as former U.S. Rep. John Katko, held the position that any changes should be made younger workers and not those either at or near the retirement age.

With a slim Republican majority this time around, it appears GOP leaders want to avoid addressing Medicare and Social Security. But that hasn't stopped Democrats from making it an issue in this Congress and ahead of the 2024 election.