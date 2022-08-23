Williams upsets Wells for GOP nod, Conole wins Democratic primary for Congress

There were no surprises in the Democratic primary for the 22nd Congressional District seat. But there was an upset in the race for the Republican nomination.

Brandon Williams defeated Steve Wells for the GOP nod, despite being outspent by well over $1 million in the primary election. As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Williams led by 3,642 votes, 13,179 to 9,537, over Wells.

Williams, who was endorsed by the Conservative Party, is a U.S. Navy veteran and tech entrepreneur who lives two miles outside of the district in Cayuga County — members of Congress are not required to live in the districts they represent. The district includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a small part of Oswego County.

Wells, a former criminal prosecutor in Texas who co-founded American Food & Vending Corporation, announced his candidacy after the 22nd district was redrawn by a court-appointed special master in May. He was endorsed by the four Republican chairs in the district, along with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, an upstate New Yorker who is the House GOP conference chair.

The Republican primary heated up in the final week of the campaign. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with House GOP leaders, spent nearly $1 million in support of Wells. The expenditures included an ad campaign against Williams in the final days before the primary election.

The super PAC was the largest spender in the Republican primary. Wells, who loaned $400,000 to his campaign, spent $462,886, according to the most recent Federal Election Commission records. Williams' expenditures totaled $78,232.

In the Democratic primary, Francis Conole won the four-way primary over Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts. As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Conole, D-Syracuse, leads by 1,013 votes over Klee Hood, who had a strong showing in Madison and Oneida counties. But Conole won by double digits in Onondaga County to seal the win.

Conole's win sets up a general election with two U.S. Navy veterans. He also served in the Navy and was a defense policy adviser at the Pentagon.

Outside spending also played a role in the Democratic primary. Protect Our Future, a PAC funded by cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, spent more than $500,000 to support Conole's candidacy. Klee Hood accused Conole of soliciting the funds.

While the PAC paid for a TV ad, mailers and other efforts to support Conole, he has a sizable campaign war chest. He has raised more than $1 million and spent $765,834 in the 2022 election cycle. Klee Hood, Majok and Roberts did not come close to those figures.

Democrats have an enrollment advantage in the new 22nd district and are hopeful to win a seat that includes part of the area represented by Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko. Conole and Williams are running to succeed Katko, who is not running for reelection this year.