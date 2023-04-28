A bill authored by U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams seeks to codify an existing partnership between the U.S. Department of Energy and NASA.

The legislation, titled the "DOE and NASA Interagency Research Coordination Act," would formalize the relationship between the two agencies. Williams, R-Sennett, explained that the entities conduct research and development for propulsion systems, fundamental high-energy physics and quantum network infrastructure.

"These two agencies share a common goal of advancing scientific knowledge and improving our understanding of the universe," said Williams, a member of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee. "This bill will facilitate that mission and I look forward to the report on their joint findings and progress for years to come."

Williams' bill is cosponsored by U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, an Illinois Democrat who also serves on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

Sorensen said in a statement that the bill to codify the relationship between the Department of Energy and NASA will "prepare our country for the next great advancements in science and exploration."

The legislation has been referred to the House Science, Space and Technology Committee for review.

It is the sixth bill sponsored by Williams since he took office in January. In mid-April, the House passed a resolution he authored to condemn Russia for actions that led to the downing of U.S. drone over the Black Sea.