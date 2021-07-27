Wind energy company plans Cayuga County project with up to 22 turbines

That experience has Liberty looking to provide host communities with financial benefits beyond what's required under state law. New York currently requires wind facilities to pay out $1,000 per megawatt each year divided among all electricity customers in a host community, which for the Cayuga County project would amount to an estimated $33.

"As you can see, while it's great that the state now has some local benefit requirement, it’s not a large enough amount to appease most people," Dunton said.

"This is why you will see that most wind and solar developers will still work to strike up Host Community Benefit Agreement payments to the tune of several additional thousands of dollars per MW per year," she said "We have begun these negotiations with the Towns of Venice and Scipio, but are still at least a year or two away from having anything finalized."

Project website Liberty Renewables has established a website for its southern Cayuga County wind turbine project at liberty-renewables.com/agricolawind.