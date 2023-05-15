Two New York lawmakers hope that, like a fine wine, a bill to allow wine sales in grocery stores has only gotten better with age.

State Sen. Liz Krueger and Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter unveiled their proposal to allow New York supermarkets to sell wine. It's the latest attempt in a decades-long effort to bring wines to grocery store shelves.

Forty states allow wine sales in grocery stores, but not New York. New Yorkers wishing to buy wine must go to a liquor store or a winery.

Polls conducted over the years show strong support for permitting wine sales in supermarkets. Proponents of the bill noted that a recent Siena College poll found 76% of New York voters support allowing consumers to buy wine in grocery stores.

"Consumers want the convenience of purchasing wine in grocery stores — where they buy their food and other beverages, such as beer," Hunter, D-Syracuse, said. "It's good for consumers and it's good for a critical New York industry."

Krueger, D-Manhattan, has long supported allowing wine sales in grocery stores. When she has friends visit from places where wine is sold in supermarkets, she said "they're often dismayed to discover the law won't let them buy wine in the grocery store (in New York)."

"But it's time to change that this year," she added.

The legislation introduced by Hunter and Krueger is different than the bill proposed more than a decade ago when there was a failed push to allow wine sales in grocery stores. The new measure would limit wine sale licenses to full-service grocery stores, not convenience stores or drug stores. Big box stores, such as Target and Walmart, would not be allowed to sell wine.

The previous version of the bill would have allowed wine sales at convenience stores and big box stores.

If the bill is signed into law, the sponsors estimate that roughly 1,900 wine licenses would be issued if all grocery stores participated. An incentive — a lower license renewal fee — would be offered for supermarkets that sell New York state wines.

Liquor store owners, the leading opponent of past bills to allow wine sales in grocery stores, oppose the new legislation.

Stefan Kalogridis, owner of Colvin Wine Merchants in Albany and president of the New York State Liquor Store Association's board of directors, accused supermarkets of greed and panned the legislation, which he said will lead to the closure of many liquor stores in New York.

"A lot of your liquor stores are anchored by supermarkets," Kalogridis said. "I have a Hannaford next door to me. If Hannaford carries wine, what is going to happen to me? Am I going to be able to compete with Hannaford? No."

Meanwhile, grocery stores are advocating for the change. A sign outside a Syracuse-area Wegmans encourages customers to visit nytimeforwine.com, a website that includes a form for contacting legislators asking them to support the bill.

Nelson Eusebio, director of government relations for the National Supermarket Association, said allowing wine sales in supermarkets will be great for customers and independent store owners.

Krueger thinks it's the right thing to do, while Hunter says it will provide convenience to consumers and benefit wineries and vineyards in New York.

"It's time to get this done," Hunter said. "It's time for wine, New York."

A spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will review the legislation if it is approved by the state Legislature.