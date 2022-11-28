Winslow running for Auburn City Council

With one city councilor running for mayor and another undecided about seeking reelection, a retired Auburn firefighter has entered the race for the two seats on the ballot in 2023.

Terry Winslow informed the Cayuga County Democratic Committee that he is running for Auburn City Council next year. He is the first candidate to emerge after Auburn City Councilor Jimmy Giannettino announced he will run for mayor instead of seeking another term as a member of the council.

Winslow had a 20-year career with the Auburn Fire Department, including a stint as interim chief. His other experience includes serving four years in the U.S. Coast Guard, 13 years as a Department of Homeland Security consultant and instructor at the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Alabama, seven years as the fire marshal and public safety commissioner for the Oneida Indian Nation and six years as the security manager at del Lago Resort & Casino. He is now the security director at Auburn Community Hospital.

He is married to his wife, Susan, and has three children and five grandchildren.

"I am a family-oriented individual who has always had an interest in running for public office," Winslow said. "My intent is to further serve my community by virtue of sharing my developed skillset and team-oriented ideals. As many of you know, I am no stranger to city government. I feel as though the time is right for me to join the team and work to continue the trend of improvement that has taken place over the past decade."

Winslow aims to fill one of two seats on the city council. Giannettino, a Democrat who has served two terms on the council, decided to run for mayor after longtime Auburn Mayor Michael Quill announced he would not seek a record-setting fifth term next year. Councilor Tim Locastro, a Republican, is also up for reelection in 2023. But he has not decided whether to seek a second term.

Candidates are making earlier decisions to the new political calendar. The primary election is in June and candidates will begin circulating petitions in late February. The parties plan to meet in early 2023 to designate candidates for city offices.