With Biden as president, Katko eyes bipartisanship

U.S. Rep. John Katko, who has been ranked as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress, is hoping for a strong working relationship with President Joe Biden.
Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. During his inaugural address, he called for unity and the need for Americans to work together. He delivered similar messages during the presidential campaign, but now his job will be to follow through on that pledge.
Katko, R-Camillus, didn't specify any areas of agreement with Biden. That will take time as Biden unveils his policy agenda and the Syracuse-area congressman sees opportunities where he can collaborate with the new president.
What Katko does want to see, though, is that commitment to bipartisanship — something he says is lacking in Washington.
"I want him to be the most successful president ever, just like I wanted (Donald Trump) to be that and just like I wanted (Barack Obama) to be that," Katko said in an interview before the inauguration. "I'm going to do everything I can to work with him and find common ground. To the extent he wants to heal the wounds and to the extent he truly wants to work in a bipartisan manner, I'm all about that and we will find common ground anywhere we can."
But Katko added that Biden will struggle if he "adopts the far-left agenda." One year ago, when the central New York Republican endorsed Trump for president, he railed against proposals backed by progressives — for example, Medicare for All. He has said that he doesn't believe those policies are best for his district or the country.
As Biden begins his presidential term, though, Katko said there is a clean slate. That's why he's hopeful that Biden will work with members like Katko who are willing to bridge the partisan divide and reach agreements on critical legislation.
Katko, who said during his reelection campaign that he wants to "make bipartisanship cool again," panned the partisanship that is present at all levels of government and across the country. That preceded Trump, he says, but it was exacerbated during the last administration.
His hope is that Biden will be a unifying force.
"He has an opportunity to really act in a bipartisan manner and to the extent he wants to do that I'm all about that," Katko said.
