With Biden as president, Katko eyes bipartisanship

U.S. Rep. John Katko, who has been ranked as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress, is hoping for a strong working relationship with President Joe Biden.

Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. During his inaugural address, he called for unity and the need for Americans to work together. He delivered similar messages during the presidential campaign, but now his job will be to follow through on that pledge.

Katko, R-Camillus, didn't specify any areas of agreement with Biden. That will take time as Biden unveils his policy agenda and the Syracuse-area congressman sees opportunities where he can collaborate with the new president.

What Katko does want to see, though, is that commitment to bipartisanship — something he says is lacking in Washington.

