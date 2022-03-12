With climate change expertise, Fajans-Turner hopes to stand out in run for Congress

The seven Democrats running in the 22nd Congressional District agree that climate change must be addressed, but one candidate's expertise on the subject is unmatched.

Vanessa Fajans-Turner, of Ithaca, is seeking the Democratic nomination in the newly drawn 22nd district. The district is comprised of Onondaga and Tompkins counties, plus portions of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties.

Fajans-Turner's professional experience includes serving as the executive director of BankFWD, which is described as a "network of individuals and organizations using their collective wealth and public standing to persuade major banks to lead on climate by phasing out financing for fossil fuels."

In addition to her leadership role with BankFWD, Fajans-Turner is a principal with Investable Oceans, an organization supporting sustainable ocean investing. Her previous work experience includes a stint as managing director for sustainable development goals financing for the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network. She was also the associate director of the Avatar Alliance Foundation, an organization founded by Academy Award-winning director James Cameron.

Fajans-Turner told The Citizen that every Democrat in the 22nd district race is good on climate change. But she believes she sets herself apart with her expertise on one area of climate change known as climate risk disclosure.

"I have been involved in commenting on how to define and measure climate risk disclosure," she said. "It is a very wonky topic, but it's really going to govern how banks report on their exposure to fossil fuels and how they are regulated in terms of what their activities can be."

Why that's relevant for a congressional candidate is that the federal government can play a role in determining how to regulate Wall Street, specifically on how the financial sector is driving climate change as fossil fuel financiers.

That topic may be unfamiliar to most, but Fajans-Turner noted that experts are warning that if banks' investments in fossil fuels aren't regulated, it could lead to a much larger economic crisis than the Great Recession in 2008-09.

"That's not fearmongering," she said. "That's preventable. It's a particular area of focus I don't see being a priority for many."

There are many ways to address climate change through policy changes, new technologies and job creation. Fajans-Turner thinks, with her experience, that she can connect those dots if she is elected to Congress. She believes climate sustainability can grow the middle class and lift up low-income households.

Her expertise on an important issue isn't the only thing that Fajans-Turner hopes will set herself apart from her opponents in a crowded seven-way primary. She plans on tapping into a network that she's used before to help raise money for candidates in the existing 23rd Congressional District and other races, including national contests.

"I know I can raise money," she said. "I know I can raise a lot of funding and make this a competitive race, although I still resent that money is a factor at all in these things." She added that the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision, which allows corporations to spend unlimited sums on political communications.

Fajans-Turner also wants to set an example for how a congressional candidate should run their campaign. She is paying her campaign staff above average salaries and providing health care, child care and elder care. She is also inviting her employees to unionize. And in line with her stance on environmental issues, she is aiming to minimize her campaign's carbon emissions by using electric vehicles.

"I do believe that when asking for the people's vote to represent them, the representation begins now," she said. "I don't want to wait to be elected to act on or serve this community... I want this campaign to be a vehicle for change itself. It's a tall order but it is essential that that's how we start to think about politics."

The seven Democrats — Francis Conole, Steven Holden, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok, Josh Riley and Sam Roberts are the other candidates — are circulating petitions to qualify for the June 28 primary ballot. To be eligible for the primary, they must collect 1,250 valid signatures.

The winner of the Democratic nomination will face the winner of the three-way Republican primary — Tim Ko, Mike Sigler and Brandon Williams are the candidates — in the November general election.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net.

