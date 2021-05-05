With earmarks back, Rep. John Katko wants $7M for two Auburn projects

Dygert said it's possible that the street could be widened and the curve near O'Toole's Tavern would be adjusted.

"I think anybody that travels that street wishes that curve was dealt with somehow," he said. "We would give consideration to trying to better engineer the curve on Osborne Street to make it safer."

The State Street project, Katko explained, would include milling and paving of 127,720 square feet of roadway and the installation of "enhanced safety features for multi-modal users." Dygert added that the street from the new bridge near Auburn Correctional Facility to the city line would be repaved.

"It's getting to be in pretty poor shape," Dygert said. "It definitely gets some traffic and could use some reconstruction."

For both projects, Katko wrote that it's an "appropriate use of taxpayer dollars and is anticipated to have significant benefits for my constituents in Auburn and the surrounding region."