With financial losses mounting, Auburn hospital needs COVID-19 stimulus funds 'now'

Auburn Community Hospital is in dire need of federal funding as revenue declines and expenses soar due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The $2.2 trillion stimulus package, which was signed last week by President Donald Trump, includes $100 billion for hospitals and healthcare facilities. However, it's not known when the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will distribute the funds to the hospitals.
Matthew Chadderdon, vice president of marketing and public affairs at Auburn Community Hospital, said Thursday that revenues associated with outpatient surgeries will drop 85%. That's due to an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to cancel elective surgeries in New York to ensure hospitals have enough beds to treat COVID-19 patients.
Elective surgeries are a major revenue source for hospitals. Other hospitals across New York, including Syracuse, have reported significant revenue losses due to the cancellation of elective surgeries.
Chadderdon explained that Auburn Community Hospital's outpatient ambulatory visits decreased 20% and nursing home volume is down 16%. Primary care offices, many of which are owned by the hospital, have seen visits drop by 45%. That's despite the healthcare providers being able to use telemedicine for consults.
"These practices are experiencing significant losses on a daily basis," Chadderdon said. "Those losses aren't sustainable."
The revenue losses aren't the only challenge for the hospital. To prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in Cayuga County, the hospital has spent at least hundreds of thousands of dollars. More than $240,000 was spent on extra hospital beds to expand capacity. The hospital just placed a $229,000 order for personal protective equipment. And there's a bill for nearly $200,000 on computer equipment and software so some staff could work remotely.
There have been discussions between the hospital and federal representatives about the immediate need for funding. U.S. Rep. John Katko, whose district includes all of Cayuga County, has weekly conversations with the hospital's leadership. U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, through their central New York representatives, remain in contact with the hospital.
Chadderdon said the county's federal delegation has been "doing whatever they can to get creative and try and get the funding to us as soon as possible."
On a conference call with reporters Thursday, Katko acknowledged that central New York hospitals are struggling. He mentioned a recent story on Syracuse.com about Crouse Hospital in Syracuse losing $300,000 a day.
Katko echoed what Chadderdon said about the loss of elective surgeries. The procedures are "the financial lifeblood of the hospitals in our region," Katko said.
Katko and U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi sent a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services urging the agency to distribute the funding for hospitals. Schumer, D-N.Y., said he spoke with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday and requested the immediate release of the funding.
"This is a problem nationwide," Katko added. "They don't need the money from this (stimulus bill) in three weeks. They need it now."
