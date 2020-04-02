With financial losses mounting, Auburn hospital needs COVID-19 stimulus funds 'now'

The revenue losses aren't the only challenge for the hospital. To prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in Cayuga County, the hospital has spent at least hundreds of thousands of dollars. More than $240,000 was spent on extra hospital beds to expand capacity. The hospital just placed a $229,000 order for personal protective equipment. And there's a bill for nearly $200,000 on computer equipment and software so some staff could work remotely.

There have been discussions between the hospital and federal representatives about the immediate need for funding. U.S. Rep. John Katko, whose district includes all of Cayuga County, has weekly conversations with the hospital's leadership. U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, through their central New York representatives, remain in contact with the hospital.

Chadderdon said the county's federal delegation has been "doing whatever they can to get creative and try and get the funding to us as soon as possible."

On a conference call with reporters Thursday, Katko acknowledged that central New York hospitals are struggling. He mentioned a recent story on Syracuse.com about Crouse Hospital in Syracuse losing $300,000 a day.