With first bill in new Congress, Katko seeks to fix trusted traveler program flaw

U.S. Rep. John Katko has reintroduced a bill, his first of the 117th Congress, to address a problem affecting some individuals who were incorrectly removed from trusted traveler programs.

Katko, R-Camillus, authored the legislation after a central New Yorker contacted his office after having their trusted traveler status revoked. According to Katko's office, it was a case of misidentification. But this constituent isn't the only person who has dealt with the same error.

For some participants in trusted traveler programs, such as the Transportation Security Administration's PreCheck program, they may lose their status if they share a name with a known or suspected terrorist. What's worse is that even if their status is restored, they can't recoup lost time in the programs.

Katko, who is the ranking Republican member of the House Homeland Security Committee, said his bill would offer relief to those who are affected by these errors.

"It also takes steps to prevent future inaccuracies by examining Homeland Security's efforts to effectively manage enrollment lists," he said.