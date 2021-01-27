With first bill in new Congress, Katko seeks to fix trusted traveler program flaw

U.S. Rep. John Katko has reintroduced a bill, his first of the 117th Congress, to address a problem affecting some individuals who were incorrectly removed from trusted traveler programs.
Katko, R-Camillus, authored the legislation after a central New Yorker contacted his office after having their trusted traveler status revoked. According to Katko's office, it was a case of misidentification. But this constituent isn't the only person who has dealt with the same error.
For some participants in trusted traveler programs, such as the Transportation Security Administration's PreCheck program, they may lose their status if they share a name with a known or suspected terrorist. What's worse is that even if their status is restored, they can't recoup lost time in the programs.
Katko, who is the ranking Republican member of the House Homeland Security Committee, said his bill would offer relief to those who are affected by these errors.
"It also takes steps to prevent future inaccuracies by examining Homeland Security's efforts to effectively manage enrollment lists," he said.
Under the legislation, an individual enrolled in a trusted traveler program who has their status revoked due to an error would receive relief. The relief would be extending their plan by a time period equal to the length of the delay.
The measure also requires the Government Accountability Office to examine how the Department of Homeland Security manages enrollment in the programs.
Trusted traveler programs allow pre-approved individuals to access expedited lanes at U.S. airports and when they cross international borders, according to Katko's office. With TSA PreCheck, there is a five-year membership. When travelers apply for the program, they provide information that is used by the Department of Homeland Security to conduct a security threat assessment.
There is bipartisan support for Katko's bill. Two Democrats, U.S. Reps. Elissa Slotkin and Bonnie Watson Coleman, cosponsored the legislation.
"I have been a strong proponent of the trusted traveler programs because they make screening procedures more efficient for both pre-vetted travelers and security personnel while keeping our nation's airports safe," Katko said. "However, as the lead Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, I recognize there's more to be done to enhance these programs. I remain committed to making all necessary fixes."
