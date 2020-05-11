With first TV ad, Dana Balter shows what it's like campaigning during pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There is a message in Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter's first television advertisement of the 2020 election. But there's also a heavy dose of our new reality.

Balter's first 30-second commercial, which will air on broadcast and cable stations in the Syracuse market, shows the Syracuse Democrat using Zoom, a videoconferencing platform, to hold virtual events amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Balter's campaign office has been closed since March and in-person events aren't possible because of state bans on mass gatherings.

With candidates unable to hold traditional campaign events, they are using digital tools to reach voters. Balter has held a virtual town hall meeting to answer questions and online house parties to communicate with supporters.

While the ad highlighted Balter's approach to campaigning, she also used the spot to criticize President Donald Trump for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People are furious Donald Trump made this crisis so much worse," Balter says in the ad, "and they want someone who will fight for them."

In a statement, Balter added that Trump has "failed to protect Americans' health and economic security, which puts our communities at risk."