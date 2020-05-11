With first TV ad, Dana Balter shows what it's like campaigning during pandemic

There is a message in Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter's first television advertisement of the 2020 election. But there's also a heavy dose of our new reality.
Balter's first 30-second commercial, which will air on broadcast and cable stations in the Syracuse market, shows the Syracuse Democrat using Zoom, a videoconferencing platform, to hold virtual events amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Balter's campaign office has been closed since March and in-person events aren't possible because of state bans on mass gatherings.
With candidates unable to hold traditional campaign events, they are using digital tools to reach voters. Balter has held a virtual town hall meeting to answer questions and online house parties to communicate with supporters.
While the ad highlighted Balter's approach to campaigning, she also used the spot to criticize President Donald Trump for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"People are furious Donald Trump made this crisis so much worse," Balter says in the ad, "and they want someone who will fight for them."
In a statement, Balter added that Trump has "failed to protect Americans' health and economic security, which puts our communities at risk."
Balter's first ad was released a little more than a month before the beginning of early voting ahead of the June 23 primary election. Balter and Francis Conole, a U.S. Navy veteran, are vying for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.
Absentee ballot applications are being sent to voters who are eligible to vote in the primary election. There will be in-person voting — a nine-day early voting period from June 13 to 21 and on June 23, which is primary election day.
A poll released by Balter's campaign last month showed her leading Conole by 43 points in the primary. That can be attributed to her name recognition — she was the Democratic nominee against Katko in 2018. She lost that race by five percentage points.
Balter has been endorsed by several local and national groups, including the Indivisible movement, National Organization for Women PAC and the Oswego County Democratic Committee.
"In Congress, I will use my experience fighting for people to tackle the issues that matter most in our district, like ensuring that everyone has good health care," she said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.