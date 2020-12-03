With Mannion's win, NY teachers union has one of their own in state Senate

When John Mannion first ran for the 50th Senate District seat in 2018, the first group to endorse him was New York State United Teachers.
The support from the state's powerful teachers union wasn't a surprise. Mannion, D-Geddes, is an Advanced Placement biology teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus. He's also served as president of the West Genesee Teachers' Association.
Two years later, Mannion was successful in his second bid for the 50th district seat. And as they were during the 2018 campaign when Mannion narrowly lost, NYSUT was a major player in the race.
The union, through its political arm, donated the maximum amount ($11,800) to Mannion's campaign. Its super PAC, Progress NYS, invested nearly $300,000 on the 50th district race. That included mailers in support of Mannion and a television ad opposing Republican candidate Angi Renna.
NYSUT's support bolstered Mannion's campaign. After the absentee ballots were counted, he won by 8,082 votes.
Andy Pallotta, NYSUT's president, said the union is thrilled that Mannion was victorious in the 50th district.
"We've been with John and John has been with us," Pallotta told The Citizen in an interview this week. He noted that Mannion participated in the union's Pipeline Project, which encourages members to run for political office.
While Mannion campaigned in a district that includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties, he received support from across the state. Pallotta said there were members, including other presidents of local teacher associations, from Long Island to Buffalo who made calls on behalf of Mannion's campaign.
With Mannion, Pallotta is happy that someone with a background as an educator will be in the state Senate. He thinks Mannion will be able to relay his experiences to his colleagues, which could affect budgetary and policy decisions.
"That is priceless for the Senate and for the legislature in general," he said. "He is in there at a very difficult time. He knows what educators and students and parents are going through."
Because of his new title, Mannion will leave his teaching job. He told The Citizen on Monday that he's already had a conversation with West Genesee school district officials about his departure. After learning he won on Monday, he planned on teaching for at least a few more days.
Mannion will have a say in education policy at the state level, but he will miss his soon-to-be old job.
"I have a job that I love," he said. "I have tried to be a strong advocate for teachers and students when I thought that things needed to be addressed."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
