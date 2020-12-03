With Mannion's win, NY teachers union has one of their own in state Senate

While Mannion campaigned in a district that includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties, he received support from across the state. Pallotta said there were members, including other presidents of local teacher associations, from Long Island to Buffalo who made calls on behalf of Mannion's campaign.

With Mannion, Pallotta is happy that someone with a background as an educator will be in the state Senate. He thinks Mannion will be able to relay his experiences to his colleagues, which could affect budgetary and policy decisions.

"That is priceless for the Senate and for the legislature in general," he said. "He is in there at a very difficult time. He knows what educators and students and parents are going through."

Because of his new title, Mannion will leave his teaching job. He told The Citizen on Monday that he's already had a conversation with West Genesee school district officials about his departure. After learning he won on Monday, he planned on teaching for at least a few more days.

Mannion will have a say in education policy at the state level, but he will miss his soon-to-be old job.

"I have a job that I love," he said. "I have tried to be a strong advocate for teachers and students when I thought that things needed to be addressed."

