With no path to victory for Dana Balter, it's confirmed: Rep. John Katko wins reelection

All the votes will be counted, but one thing is clear: U.S. Rep. John Katko has won another term in Congress.
Democratic challenger Dana Balter has won more than 60% of the absentee ballots counted in Cayuga, Onondaga and Oswego counties. She's cut Katko's lead from 55,102 votes on election night to 44,729, according to the latest tally. And while Katko's margin of victory won't be close to what it was on election night, there is no path to victory for Balter.
That's because there are more than 44,000 absentee ballots and about 5,000 affidavit ballots to count in the 24th Congressional District. Balter is winning 62.1% of the absentees counted. At that rate, it's well short of what she would need to overtake Katko.
After absentees were counted in three counties on Thursday, Katko leads with 165,374 votes to Balter's 120,645. Steve Williams, who appeared on the Working Families Party line but did not actively campaign, has 11,253 votes.
|NY-24 results
|Election night
|Absentees
|Total
|Percentage
|John Katko
|155,830
|9,544
|165,374
|55.63%
|Dana Balter
|100,728
|19,917
|120,645
|40.58%
|Steve Williams
|9,698
|1,555
|11,253
|3.79%
There are more absentees to count, and the process will resume Friday in Cayuga, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Wayne County won't start its canvass until Monday.
The outcome was expected after Katko's election night performance. He received 155,830 votes and led by 55,102 over Balter. The Citizen projected Katko as the winner of the 24th district race.
With a comfortable lead and Balter needing at least 80% of the absentees to overtake him, Katko declared victory.
"I am honored and humbled to have once again earned the strong support of our community," he said in a statement last week.
But Balter did not concede. Because there were more than 70,000 absentee ballots to count, she said her campaign "will not be commenting on the outcome until the election staff have had appropriate time to tally all the votes."
As of Thursday, with more than 30,000 absentee ballots counted and the outcome of the race not in doubt, Balter still hasn't conceded.
For Katko, it will be his fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District. He was first elected in 2014 and was reelected in 2016 and 2018. He defeated Balter in that race two years.
