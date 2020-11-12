With no path to victory for Dana Balter, it's confirmed: Rep. John Katko wins reelection

There are more absentees to count, and the process will resume Friday in Cayuga, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Wayne County won't start its canvass until Monday.

The outcome was expected after Katko's election night performance. He received 155,830 votes and led by 55,102 over Balter. The Citizen projected Katko as the winner of the 24th district race.

With a comfortable lead and Balter needing at least 80% of the absentees to overtake him, Katko declared victory.

"I am honored and humbled to have once again earned the strong support of our community," he said in a statement last week.

But Balter did not concede. Because there were more than 70,000 absentee ballots to count, she said her campaign "will not be commenting on the outcome until the election staff have had appropriate time to tally all the votes."