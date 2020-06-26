With rematch set, Dana Balter makes opening argument against John Katko for Congress

"I endorse an America where every person has dignity, access and opportunity," Balter said. "I endorse an America where every human being has worth and where every voice matters. John Katko endorses an America where we have Donald Trump. Whose vision for America do you endorse?"

The 24th district race between Balter and Katko is a rematch of the 2018 contest. Katko won reelection by five percentage points over Balter. It was his closest election in three cycles after winning by at least 20 points in his two previous bids.

To set up the general election matchup, Balter had to win the Democratic primary. She wasn't endorsed by the Cayuga and Onondaga Democratic committees — the party organizations backed Francis Conole — but received support from other local and national elected leaders and organizations.

After primary day Tuesday, Balter held a 29-point lead over Conole. She received 10,566 votes, while Conole netted 5,813. There are more than 30,000 absentee ballots to count, but Conole acknowledged that it was a massive deficit to overcome and conceded on Thursday.