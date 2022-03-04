With state grant, Auburn skatepark makeover moves ahead

The Auburn City Council has formally accepted state money to help pay for its new skatepark now in the planning in the stages.

At a meeting Thursday, the council authorized the acceptance of a $250,000 grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for the construction of the revamped skatepark at Casey Park in Auburn. The resolution for the grant acceptance noted the current 6,500- square-foot skatepark, constructed in 2001, now needs "replacement and updating."

The construction for the new facility construction is expected to cost $500,000, the resolution said, with half to be paid for through grant funding and the other half covered by a local match in federal Community Development Block Grant funds.

In July, the city applied for financial assistance from the state parks, recreation and historic preservation office under the Environmental Protection Fund. The office awarded the city the grant funding for the planned facility in December, the resolution said, but the council needed to vote to accept the funding.

A public meeting to gain community feedback on the project was also held in December, attracting around 40 people. An official with Grindline Skateparks, the city's contractor for the facility's design, said at the time that summer 2022 was targeted to start construction, with a goal to be done by December.

Councilor Terry Cuddy, a longtime proponent of the skatepark project who was a member of the committee for the skatepark, spoke at Thursday's meeting. He thanked the city Office of Planning & Economic Development , specifically senior planners Tiffany Beebee and Renee Jensen, for planning the meetings with the committee. He also acknowledged support from the public for the project.

"It's been a real pleasure to serve on that committee, so (I'll) be very excited to accept this grant and see this skate park happen within the year," Cuddy said.

Councilor Jimmy Giannettino also thanked the planning staff and acknowledged Cuddy's efforts to make the project happen.

Giannettino said the public meeting on the skatepark back in December, held at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, "goes to show what an important investment this is going to be."

"There were people from as far away as Rochester who came to give input (on) the park, because what they do is they travel all around to visit these skate parks, so not only is it a quality of life improvement for the people of Auburn, it's actually a tourist attraction," he said. "And it is really piggybacking on the several million dollars of investment that this city has made into the Casey Park complex, from the ice skating rink to the pool, pickle ball, tennis courts, Falcon Park, the playground. So I'm proud of it, it's in line with our parks master plan and I'm excited."

"I'm not going to try it," Giannettino noted with a laugh. "But I'll go down and watch."

City officials are hoping to have a rendering of what the new skatepark will look like from the design firm by the end of March.

