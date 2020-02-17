With support of GOP leaders, Gallahan running to succeed Kolb in NY Assembly

Jeff Gallahan has the support of several Ontario County Republicans, including state Sen. Pam Helming, as he vies for the GOP nomination to succeed state Assemblyman Brian Kolb, who isn't running for reelection.
Gallahan, who serves as Manchester town supervisor, announced last week that he's running for the 131st Assembly District seat. The district is comprised of Ontario County and a portion of Seneca County.
Aside from his government role, Gallahan works in industrial and cutting tool sales. He and his wife, Lynn, own CR7 Catering & Food Trailer in Shortsville. He's also been active in community organizations. He started the Red Jacket High School Clay Target League and has served for 27 years on the board of the directors of the Clifton Springs YMCA.
Gallahan is also on the board of Ontario County SCOPE, a gun rights organization, and is a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
"Over the last year we have seen the consequences of one party, progressive control over our state government," Gallahan said. "From bail reform to bag bans, (Gov. Andrew Cuomo) and the Albany progressives are failing us. It's time to stand up for upstate and I look forward to fighting side by side with Senator Helming for the values we share."
Helming, R-Canandaigua, is one of the first elected officials who supported Gallahan's candidacy. She is joined by Jack Marren, chairman of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, Ontario County Clerk Matt Hoose and Ontario County Treasurer Gary Baxter.
You have free articles remaining.
Nine other members of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors also endorsed Gallahan for Assembly. He also has the support of Ontario County Republican leaders and Tim Maher, chairman of Ontario County SCOPE.
Helming, who served as Canandaigua town supervisor before being elected to the state Senate, said Gallahan cares about his constituents.
"As a father, grandfather and small business owner he understands the important issues and challenges we face," Helming said. "He will be a great partner in our fight to preserve and protect upstate values. Jeff is a leader who builds consensus and gets the job done. We need more people like him in Albany and I look forward to working with him when he is elected."
If Gallahan is elected, he will succeed Kolb in the state Assembly. Kolb won a special election in 2000 and has served in the Assembly for the last two decades. For half that time, he was Assembly minority leader — the top Republican in the chamber.
There is a Democrat in the 131st district race. Matthew Miller is seeking the party's nomination. He was already a candidate when Kolb announced he will not seek reelection this year.
Gallahan believes he's the best choice to represent the district in the state Assembly.
"Out of touch politicians are turning the Empire State into an empty state," he said. "It's time to start New York's comeback and that begins with sending new people with real world experience to Albany."
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.