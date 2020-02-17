With support of GOP leaders, Gallahan running to succeed Kolb in NY Assembly

Helming, R-Canandaigua, is one of the first elected officials who supported Gallahan's candidacy. She is joined by Jack Marren, chairman of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, Ontario County Clerk Matt Hoose and Ontario County Treasurer Gary Baxter.

Nine other members of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors also endorsed Gallahan for Assembly. He also has the support of Ontario County Republican leaders and Tim Maher, chairman of Ontario County SCOPE.

Helming, who served as Canandaigua town supervisor before being elected to the state Senate, said Gallahan cares about his constituents.

"As a father, grandfather and small business owner he understands the important issues and challenges we face," Helming said. "He will be a great partner in our fight to preserve and protect upstate values. Jeff is a leader who builds consensus and gets the job done. We need more people like him in Albany and I look forward to working with him when he is elected."

If Gallahan is elected, he will succeed Kolb in the state Assembly. Kolb won a special election in 2000 and has served in the Assembly for the last two decades. For half that time, he was Assembly minority leader — the top Republican in the chamber.